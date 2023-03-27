What's new

VOX: Why China's population is shrinking

Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

FULL MEMBER
Feb 22, 2017
1,992
-3
2,446
Country
United States
Location
United States

For the first time in six decades, China’s population is shrinking, and it’s predicted it could create a demographic crisis. That’s because China isn’t just shrinking, it’s also aging. And the majority of Chinese couples are not considering having more than one child. Because of this, China is predicted to lose nearly 50 percent of its population by 2100. China’s population decline can be traced back to the restrictive family-planning policies launched in the 1970s and an impressive economic boom fueled by China’s huge labor force. China’s modernization brought rapid urbanization, rising income levels, and better education to large parts of China. Combined, these policies and growth have given China one of the lowest birth rates in the world. Today, China is trying to reverse its population decline. Not just because an aging population is hard to sustain economically, but because China’s impressive economic growth, until now, has relied on its people. As China’s population challenges deepen over time, it might have to rethink how to grow its economy and care for its citizens.
 
S10

S10

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 13, 2009
5,648
-21
9,131
Country
China
Location
Canada
1. High housing prices reducing purchasing power of young people
2. Long work hours and poor adherence to labor law
3. One Child Policy continued for a decade too long
4. High cost of raising a child (education, tutoring etc)
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Get Ya Wig Split
China’s Economic Base Is Shrinking, And Dramatically So
2 3 4 5
Replies
74
Views
1K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Get Ya Wig Split
Beijing’s population has fallen for the first time since 2003
Replies
1
Views
103
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Get Ya Wig Split
Data from China's Henan shows extent of population decline [Country in decline?]
Replies
1
Views
203
tonyget
tonyget
Mista
China’s population shrinks for first time in over 60 years: Official data
2 3 4
Replies
57
Views
2K
REhorror
R
Get Ya Wig Split
Bloomberg: China Loses Workforce Almost Size of Germany’s in Three Years
Replies
1
Views
213
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom