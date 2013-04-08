What's new

Voting- result of India China clash

What will be the result of the present India China clash ?

  • Full scale serious war with India winning

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Full scale serious war with China winning

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Limited border clash in ladakh with China winning

    Votes: 3 37.5%

  • Limited border clash in ladakh with India winning

    Votes: 1 12.5%

  • No escalation, present situation continues for years

    Votes: 4 50.0%

  • Withdrawal by China to june LAC position

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    8
D

Dark1

FULL MEMBER
Feb 29, 2020
840
-13
567
Country
India
Location
India
Voters should comment while voting so that we can revisit this poll after events have unfolded.
We can then check who the actual experts are.
 
PeacefulWar

PeacefulWar

FULL MEMBER
Sep 1, 2019
728
1
1,043
Country
China
Location
Singapore
"No escalation, present situation continues for years"
Neither China nor India has the intention to start a war for this tiny stupid wasteland.

But the tiny risk is always there for a limited border clash if Indian nationalism keep roasting their government, "border incident" will happen from Indian army at some boiling point.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
31,923
1
59,391
Country
China
Location
China
Vanguard One said:
Limited border clash, with India winning. The world knows that the Chinese are cowards.
Click to expand...
LOL, Which world, China beat US and USSR even when China was very poor, as for beating India in 1962, very few people even know it in China, cause India is not a worth enemy, a victory over India is not worth mentioning.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 3, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
onebyone Watch protest After trump Win Voting result until protesters move onto Highway 24 World Affairs 8
Place Of Space Arabian Nights Game: Vote China's neighbors (results) Members Club 4
nangyale Afghanistan's Abdullah rejects vote result Afghanistan Defence Forum 0
Afghan-India Ghani wins presidential vote - preliminary result Afghanistan Defence Forum 50
Devil Soul Abdullah leads Ghani in first partial results of Afghan vote: officials Central & South Asia 0
S Oops: Azerbaijan released election results before voting had even started Turkish Defence Forum 10
pkuser2k12 RESULT OF NAWAZ'S SPEECH OF PUNJABI MATURE VOTE AND PAHTOON JAZBATI VO Political Videos 0
Snomannen MALAYSIA: Anwar to defy police with rally against vote result China & Far East 0
Leader People voted for change, but results changed Hamid Mir Pakistani Siasat 0
R Pak Elections '13: How Will Youth Vote and Taliban Violence Impact Results? Pakistani Siasat 5

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top