Pti have only 13 seats in senate, check yourself, check yourself guys, you have internet, google it,now with 13 seats PTI can't legislate, so definitely they will have to partner with pppp (zardari), and what does partnering with zardari means, we all know.



I mean don't fool urself, everyone knows party position in senate after recent seanate elections.



Reality is that which when you stop believing in it, it doesn't go away. - Philip K. Dick







In order to make south punjab a province, they will need to legislate in senate, so again will need pppp for this, and pppp will definitely bargain and fetch a lot in return.

Nothing is free as far as zardari is concerned. We all know.



Plus first PTI will need to clean sweep in south punjab, and if pmln fetches 8 to 10 seats then getting 23 new senators will be difficult. So dont base ur opinion upon assumptions.

Click to expand...