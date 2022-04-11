Voting for the new PM to be conducted today

Imran Khan
PDF VETERAN
- Oct 18, 2007
- 62,955
- 3
- Country
-
- Location
-
Voting for new pm soon imran khan in Parliament .
No way, JoseSalaam
What if in some twisted way Shah mahmood wins? That would be something.
What if in some twisted way Shah mahmood wins? That would be something.
Then my ex will also come back to me and dinosaurs will return from the dead saying Pakistan killed 10000 Jurrasic Pundits. Aliens from another galaxy will invade and declare war on America and destory it like the movies. Xi will be revealed to be an alien imposter and Putin will nuke China. But Aliens will detonate Putin's missiles at launch, destroying all of Russia. The Aliens then kidnap every Chinese person and dinosaur pundit in the world and take them to another galaxy. Muslim countries re join to form a caliphate. Pakistan invades India and annexes it.Salaam
What if in some twisted way Shah mahmood wins? That would be something.
You have alot of free timeThen my ex will also come back to me and dinosaurs will return from the dead saying Pakistan killed 10000 Jurrasic Pundits. Aliens from another galaxy will invade and declare war on America and destory it like the movies. Xi will be revealed to be an alien imposter and Putin will nuke China. But Aliens will detonate Putin's missiles at launch, destroying all of Russia. The Aliens then kidnap every Chinese person and dinosaur pundit in the world and take them to another galaxy. Muslim countries re join to form a caliphate. Pakistan invades India and annexes it. Raheel Sharif becomes supreme commander of the Islamic Army threatens Europe to give bases to Pakistan or he will bomb them to the stone age. Quaid e Azam returns from the grave and and is elected president of the Solar System. Then Dajjal emerges and fights Jesus. Haqeeqat TV records the fight live for the whole world and distant alien galaxies. On Geo, Hamid Mir is praising Dajjal for fighting the selected government. Xi Jinping returns from an alien spaceship, and then he has a Kung Fu Panda battle with modi (click here to see live footage of the battle). Modi declares Hinduism was actually Islam originally and the Indian insurgency stops as Indians join with Pakistan to form the United States of South Asia as a part of the Islamic Caliphate. Then after Dajjal is defeated Gog and Magog emerge but Zia ul Haq also returns from the dead and launches India's entire nuclear arsenal at them, ending the fight rather quickly. Then an alien battleship emerges, and the whole world fights it. Suddenly during the fight the sun rises from the west, the earth shakes and mountains crumble to dust. God announces the day of judgement is upon has arrived. The supermassive black hole at the centre of the galaxy starts sucking the whole milky way in. Khadim Hussain Rizvi returns from the dead and accuses the alien ship of blasphemy, so TLP protesters stone the ship and it crashes into the the earth. The alien para troopers eject from the ship, but the 69420th SSG diesel powered kaali vigos motorised division led by Admiral General FazAlladin kills half of them and the rest surrender. Hamid Mir resigns in protest. Then all the world leaders and alien POWs gather at the crash site and an item number dance led by Modi, Imran Khan,Nawaz Sharif, Hamid Mir, Aamir Liaqat, Shah Rukh Khan and Moulana Diesel begins (click here to see live footage of this dance). Then a trumpet is blown and Azrael descends and kills everyone. The end.
Typed it up in 6 minutes. Most time was taken in finding the links.You have alot of free time