Voting for the new PM to be conducted today

Shahbaz has proved to be a great administrator but history tells us that not every good administrator can be a good leader (Mustafa Kamal anyone), he always had been over shadowed by his brother, this can either go very horrible or can go towards a pleasant direction.



Between Shahbaz and Shah Mehmood if i had to vote i would had voted for Shah Mahmood simply because he has the aura and personality to represent us on international forums