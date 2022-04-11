What's new

Voting for the new PM to be conducted today

IbnAbdullah said:
What if in some twisted way Shah mahmood wins? That would be something.
Nah .... I really want to see PDM government to run the country for at least 12 months. This would be first time in history of Pakistan that people would have a chance to compare two different governments operating in similar circumstances in such a quick succession.

It would be fun to see all the media houses defending the Mahengai under the PDM regimen.
 
IbnAbdullah said:
Salaam

What if in some twisted way Shah mahmood wins? That would be something.
Then my ex will also come back to me and dinosaurs will return from the dead saying Pakistan killed 10000 Jurrasic Pundits. Aliens from another galaxy will invade and declare war on America and destory it like the movies. Xi will be revealed to be an alien imposter and Putin will nuke China. But Aliens will detonate Putin's missiles at launch, destroying all of Russia. The Aliens then kidnap every Chinese person and dinosaur pundit in the world and take them to another galaxy. Muslim countries re join to form a caliphate. Pakistan invades India and annexes it.

Raheel Sharif becomes supreme commander of the Islamic Army threatens Europe to give bases to Pakistan or he will bomb them to the stone age. Quaid e Azam returns from the grave and and is elected president of the Solar System. Then Dajjal emerges and fights Jesus. Haqeeqat TV records the fight live for the whole world and distant alien galaxies. On Geo, Hamid Mir is praising Dajjal for fighting the selected government.

Xi Jinping returns from an alien spaceship, and then he has a Kung Fu Panda battle with modi (click here to see live footage of the battle). Modi declares Hinduism was actually Islam originally and the Indian insurgency stops as Indians join with Pakistan to form the United States of South Asia as a part of the Islamic Caliphate. Then after Dajjal is defeated Gog and Magog emerge but Zia ul Haq also returns from the dead and launches India's entire nuclear arsenal at them, ending the fight rather quickly.

Then an alien battleship emerges, and the whole world fights it. Suddenly during the fight the sun rises from the west, the earth shakes and mountains crumble to dust. God announces the day of judgement is upon has arrived. The supermassive black hole at the centre of the galaxy starts sucking the whole milky way in.

Khadim Hussain Rizvi returns from the dead and accuses the alien ship of blasphemy, so TLP protesters stone the ship and it crashes into the the earth. The alien para troopers eject from the ship, but the 69420th SSG diesel powered kaali vigos motorised division led by Admiral General FazAlladin kills half of them and the rest surrender.

Hamid Mir resigns in protest. Then all the world leaders and alien POWs gather at the crash site and an item number dance led by Modi, Imran Khan,Nawaz Sharif, Hamid Mir, Aamir Liaqat, Shah Rukh Khan and Moulana Diesel begins (click here to see live footage of this dance). Then a trumpet is blown and Azrael descends and kills everyone. The end.
 
Best wishes to our neighbors. May the new government rescue Pakistan from its present economic crisis.
Sharif had a successful term as CM of punjab and i see that success being replicated as PM.
 
JX-1 said:
Then my ex will also come back to me and dinosaurs will return from the dead saying Pakistan killed 10000 Jurrasic Pundits. Aliens from another galaxy will invade and declare war on America and destory it like the movies. Xi will be revealed to be an alien imposter and Putin will nuke China. But Aliens will detonate Putin's missiles at launch, destroying all of Russia. The Aliens then kidnap every Chinese person and dinosaur pundit in the world and take them to another galaxy. Muslim countries re join to form a caliphate. Pakistan invades India and annexes it. Raheel Sharif becomes supreme commander of the Islamic Army threatens Europe to give bases to Pakistan or he will bomb them to the stone age. Quaid e Azam returns from the grave and and is elected president of the Solar System. Then Dajjal emerges and fights Jesus. Haqeeqat TV records the fight live for the whole world and distant alien galaxies. On Geo, Hamid Mir is praising Dajjal for fighting the selected government. Xi Jinping returns from an alien spaceship, and then he has a Kung Fu Panda battle with modi (click here to see live footage of the battle). Modi declares Hinduism was actually Islam originally and the Indian insurgency stops as Indians join with Pakistan to form the United States of South Asia as a part of the Islamic Caliphate. Then after Dajjal is defeated Gog and Magog emerge but Zia ul Haq also returns from the dead and launches India's entire nuclear arsenal at them, ending the fight rather quickly. Then an alien battleship emerges, and the whole world fights it. Suddenly during the fight the sun rises from the west, the earth shakes and mountains crumble to dust. God announces the day of judgement is upon has arrived. The supermassive black hole at the centre of the galaxy starts sucking the whole milky way in. Khadim Hussain Rizvi returns from the dead and accuses the alien ship of blasphemy, so TLP protesters stone the ship and it crashes into the the earth. The alien para troopers eject from the ship, but the 69420th SSG diesel powered kaali vigos motorised division led by Admiral General FazAlladin kills half of them and the rest surrender. Hamid Mir resigns in protest. Then all the world leaders and alien POWs gather at the crash site and an item number dance led by Modi, Imran Khan,Nawaz Sharif, Hamid Mir, Aamir Liaqat, Shah Rukh Khan and Moulana Diesel begins (click here to see live footage of this dance). Then a trumpet is blown and Azrael descends and kills everyone. The end.
You have alot of free time :)
 
Shahbaz has proved to be a great administrator but history tells us that not every good administrator can be a good leader (Mustafa Kamal anyone), he always had been over shadowed by his brother, this can either go very horrible or can go towards a pleasant direction.

Between Shahbaz and Shah Mehmood if i had to vote i would had voted for Shah Mahmood simply because he has the aura and personality to represent us on international forums
 

