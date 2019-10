Voting for BJP means nuking Pakistan: Indian minister

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. PHOTO: THE HINDUDeputy Chief Minister of India’s Uttar Pradesh state Prasad Maurya has said that voting for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) means “dropping a nuclear bomb on Pakistan”.According to The Hindu , Maurya said the upcoming Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections were crucial as these will be the first polls in the country after the revocation of Article 370, which gave special status to Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).He was addressing a public gathering in support of BJP candidate Narendra Mehta in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Sunday.“By pressing the lotus button [BJP’s poll symbol], not only Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Narendra Mehta will be benefitted, but it will mean that a nuclear bomb will by itself get dropped on Pakistan,” he said.The entire world will closely watch the upcoming assembly elections in these two States as it will indicate the real patriotism of Indians, the BJP leader said.“The results of these polls will reveal people’s[patriotism],” he said. “So, it is essential for every voter to exercise his/her franchise to make the “right choice”.