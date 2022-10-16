Voters’ list cut by 2.55 million as names of dead deleted

If the Caliph Umer was alive, he would chop chop this Election commissioner of Pakistan

And there is nothing wrong in this because this is the traditional Islamic law to punish corrupt



As Muslims we have moved away from simplicity of handling corrupt people and moved with these exhaustive, 20,000-page books of excuses which lawyers and judges claim to read and follow. The process today, using difficult words and confusing narrative, a Choor and crook like the one in Election Commissioner of Pakistan continues to manipulate the voter list





Today after an exhaustive 5 year court case the criminal runs off to London and his daughter gets a clean chit as well





The Zilat every Pakistani wakes up every morning is reflection of this decaying process running in country and this Election commissioner is one such Pawns, who continue to run this system



When body has cancer the doctor , cuts that piece of body out of you or use radiation therapy to kill the cells causing cancer in flesh (burning it)



These crooks are a cancer to Pakistan , and they need to be seperated from any contact with Pakistani institutes