Voters’ data to be synced with technology to check poll fraud: PM | The Express Tribune Premier also inaugurates latest system based on Artificial Intelligence to curb issuance of fake identity cards

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that for the first time in the country’s history the government will be synchronising technology and data to eliminate any chances of fraud in general elections.“We will hold a ‘21st century’ election with necessary technological arrangements in place to ensure a transparent and fair election,” he said while addressing the launch ceremony of various initiatives of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) at its headquarters.The newly inaugurated projects included the launch of Alien Registration Card, Pak Covid-19 Mobile Vaccination Pass, national certification and renewal campaign, setting up of 66 NADRA registration centres across the country and inauguration of 90 mobile registration vans.The results based on a free and transparent electoral exercise would be acceptable to all, the PM added.On the launch of the Alien Registration Card and work permit for foreigners, he said the initiative would bring the segment into the social and financial mainstream. He maintained that over three million registered Afghan refugees would also benefit from the facility, that would help them run their businesses legally. Imran Khan said it was the government’s responsibility to facilitate the people in every possible way.The prime minister also inaugurated a latest system based on Artificial Intelligence to curb issuance of fake identity cards. The system has been designed within a short span of time by newly appointed NADRA Chairman Tariq Malik; it would also help detect foreigners in the database. Under the new system, the head of the family will be able to know or verify the details of his family members by simply sending an SMS and informing NADRA in case of any addition or deletion.Earlier on his arrival at the NADRA headquarters, the prime minister reviewed the especially-designed mobile registration van, fully-equipped to provide services of NADRA to people living in remote areas of the country. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Minister for State for Information Farrukh Habib were also present at the event.NADRA Chairman Tariq Malik briefed the prime minister about the different facilities including data collection, fingerprint and photo scanning facilities which will be provided to the people who are unable to visit NADRA centres.The Alien Registration Card and work permit will enable the foreigners and their families to run businesses, get admission in private educational institutions, secure private employment, mobile SIMs, utility connections, open bank accounts, register vehicle and other sale purchases.The holders of the card will also be protected from legal action under the Foreign Act. On the other hand, the mobile application Covid-19 pass will immediately verify the document by organisations or the Pakistanis traveling within Pakistan and abroad.By scanning the QR code on the vaccination certificate, one can easily know the validity of the document that would show the person's name, passport number and other details.