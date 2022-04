It is a generally acknowledged 'fact' that a COAS can't really operate if the CGS, Corps Commanders, and DG I 'suggest' that it's time to retire.



How it would actually play out in terms of rules and laws would be interesting to ponder.



The thing is -- because of compartmentalization, getting the above organization done is difficult. Offrs fear the MI / informants (e.g., is the general I'm talking to really a part of my plot or actually just a plant who will increase his numbers/favor in front of the COAS later and out me?).