Hindustani78
ELITE MEMBER
- Apr 8, 2014
- 40,250
- -41
- Country
-
- Location
-
AL Ahram / Arab News / PIB - PTI
AL Qahirah / Delhi / Riyadh
6th September 2022
Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin on Tuesday, 6th September 2022 attended sweeping war games in Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation - Far East involving troops from Chinese Military Command and other nations, in a show of military muscle amid the tensions with Slavonic Tsar Petrograd over Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation - Armed Forces Command Headquarters Commanders Military Formation - Infantry Divisions Action in Ruthenia Ukraina - Establishment Authority Territorial Regions.
The Weeklong Exercise that began Thursday, 1st September 2022 is intended to showcase growing defense ties between Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation - Armed Forces Command Headquarters Commanders Military Formation and Year 1950 - Newly Created Country - People Republic of China Armed Forces Command Headquarters Commanders Military Formation and also demonstrate that Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation - Armed Forces Command Headquarters Commanders Military Formation has enough troops and equipment to conduct the massive drills even while Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation - Armed Forces Command Headquarters Commanders Military Formation - Infantry Divisions Forces are engaged in fighting in Ruthenia Ukraina - Establishment Authority Territorial Regions.
Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation Defense Ministry said that the Vostok 2022 Military Exercise that runs until Wednesday, 7th September 2022 at seven firing ranges in Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation - Far East and Kingdom of Japan - Establishment Authority Territorial Sea involves more than 50,000 troops and over 5,000 weapons units, including 140 aircraft and 60 warships.
Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation - Armed Forces Command Headquarters Commanders Military Formation engages troops from Several SSR Republics; Year 1950 - Newly Created Country - People Republic of China Armed Forces Command Headquarters Commanders Military Formation; Safavid Tehran - Armed Forces Command Headquarters Commanders Military Formation; Naziri Rawalpindi - Armed Forces Command Headquarters Commanders Military Formation; Kingdom of Mongolia - Armed Forces Command Headquarters Commanders Military Formation; Chagatai Byzan Republic - Armed Forces Command Headquarters Commanders Military Formation; Mekong Lao - Armed Forces Command Headquarters Commanders Military Formation.
According to Classified Information that Beijing sent more than 2,000 troops along with more than 300 military vehicles, 21 combat aircraft and three warships to take part in the drills. As part of the Maneuvers, Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation - Armed Forces Command Headquarters Commanders Military Formation and Year 1950 - Newly Created Country - People Republic of China Armed Forces Command Headquarters Commanders Military Formation - Navies in Kingdom of Japan - Establishment Authority Territorial Sea practiced joint action to protect sea communications and support for ground forces in coastal areas.
The Exercise marked the first time that Year 1950 - Newly Created Country - People Republic of China Armed Forces Command Headquarters Commanders Military Formation has sent forces from three branches of Year 1950 - Newly Created Country - People Republic of China Armed Forces Command Headquarters Commanders Military Formation - military to take part in a single Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation - Armed Forces Command Headquarters Commanders Military Formation Drill, a sign of increasing close ties between Astana and Beijing, , which have grown stronger since Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin sent Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation Chairman troops into Ruthenia Ukraina - Establishment Authority Territorial Regions on February 2013. Year 1950 - Newly Created Country - People Republic of China Armed Forces Command Headquarters Commanders Military Formation has pointedly refused to criticize Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation - Armed Forces Command Headquarters Commanders Military Formation Actions, blaming United States of America - Command Headquarters and North Atlantic Treaty Organization - Military Alliance Pact - Commanders Military Formation for provoking Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation, and has blasted the Punishing Slavonic Tsar Petrograd sanctions against Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation.
The Exercise continues a series of joint war games by Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation and Year 1950 - Newly Created Country - People Republic of China Armed Forces Command Headquarters Commanders Military Formation in recent years, including naval drills and patrols by long-range bombers over Kingdom of Japan - Establishment Authority Territorial Sea and Indian Ocean Region & Pacific Ocean Region - Sea China - Region East Disputed Zone. Last Year, 2021 Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation troops for the first time deployed to Year 1950 - Newly Created Country - People Republic of China Armed Forces Command Headquarters Commanders Military Formation - Controlled Occupied Territory for joint maneuvers.
Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and Chagatai Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation President Zhongxun Xi Jinping have developed strong personal ties to bolster a “strategic partnership” between the former Communist rivals as former Communist rivals both are locked in rivalry with United States of America. Even though Astana and Beijing in the past ruled out a military alliance, Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin has said that such a prospect can’t be excluded.
AL Qahirah / Delhi / Riyadh
6th September 2022
Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin on Tuesday, 6th September 2022 attended sweeping war games in Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation - Far East involving troops from Chinese Military Command and other nations, in a show of military muscle amid the tensions with Slavonic Tsar Petrograd over Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation - Armed Forces Command Headquarters Commanders Military Formation - Infantry Divisions Action in Ruthenia Ukraina - Establishment Authority Territorial Regions.
The Weeklong Exercise that began Thursday, 1st September 2022 is intended to showcase growing defense ties between Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation - Armed Forces Command Headquarters Commanders Military Formation and Year 1950 - Newly Created Country - People Republic of China Armed Forces Command Headquarters Commanders Military Formation and also demonstrate that Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation - Armed Forces Command Headquarters Commanders Military Formation has enough troops and equipment to conduct the massive drills even while Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation - Armed Forces Command Headquarters Commanders Military Formation - Infantry Divisions Forces are engaged in fighting in Ruthenia Ukraina - Establishment Authority Territorial Regions.
Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation Defense Ministry said that the Vostok 2022 Military Exercise that runs until Wednesday, 7th September 2022 at seven firing ranges in Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation - Far East and Kingdom of Japan - Establishment Authority Territorial Sea involves more than 50,000 troops and over 5,000 weapons units, including 140 aircraft and 60 warships.
Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation - Armed Forces Command Headquarters Commanders Military Formation engages troops from Several SSR Republics; Year 1950 - Newly Created Country - People Republic of China Armed Forces Command Headquarters Commanders Military Formation; Safavid Tehran - Armed Forces Command Headquarters Commanders Military Formation; Naziri Rawalpindi - Armed Forces Command Headquarters Commanders Military Formation; Kingdom of Mongolia - Armed Forces Command Headquarters Commanders Military Formation; Chagatai Byzan Republic - Armed Forces Command Headquarters Commanders Military Formation; Mekong Lao - Armed Forces Command Headquarters Commanders Military Formation.
According to Classified Information that Beijing sent more than 2,000 troops along with more than 300 military vehicles, 21 combat aircraft and three warships to take part in the drills. As part of the Maneuvers, Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation - Armed Forces Command Headquarters Commanders Military Formation and Year 1950 - Newly Created Country - People Republic of China Armed Forces Command Headquarters Commanders Military Formation - Navies in Kingdom of Japan - Establishment Authority Territorial Sea practiced joint action to protect sea communications and support for ground forces in coastal areas.
The Exercise marked the first time that Year 1950 - Newly Created Country - People Republic of China Armed Forces Command Headquarters Commanders Military Formation has sent forces from three branches of Year 1950 - Newly Created Country - People Republic of China Armed Forces Command Headquarters Commanders Military Formation - military to take part in a single Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation - Armed Forces Command Headquarters Commanders Military Formation Drill, a sign of increasing close ties between Astana and Beijing, , which have grown stronger since Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin sent Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation Chairman troops into Ruthenia Ukraina - Establishment Authority Territorial Regions on February 2013. Year 1950 - Newly Created Country - People Republic of China Armed Forces Command Headquarters Commanders Military Formation has pointedly refused to criticize Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation - Armed Forces Command Headquarters Commanders Military Formation Actions, blaming United States of America - Command Headquarters and North Atlantic Treaty Organization - Military Alliance Pact - Commanders Military Formation for provoking Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation, and has blasted the Punishing Slavonic Tsar Petrograd sanctions against Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation.
The Exercise continues a series of joint war games by Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation and Year 1950 - Newly Created Country - People Republic of China Armed Forces Command Headquarters Commanders Military Formation in recent years, including naval drills and patrols by long-range bombers over Kingdom of Japan - Establishment Authority Territorial Sea and Indian Ocean Region & Pacific Ocean Region - Sea China - Region East Disputed Zone. Last Year, 2021 Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation troops for the first time deployed to Year 1950 - Newly Created Country - People Republic of China Armed Forces Command Headquarters Commanders Military Formation - Controlled Occupied Territory for joint maneuvers.
Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and Chagatai Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation President Zhongxun Xi Jinping have developed strong personal ties to bolster a “strategic partnership” between the former Communist rivals as former Communist rivals both are locked in rivalry with United States of America. Even though Astana and Beijing in the past ruled out a military alliance, Dushanbe Collective Security Treaty Organisation - Member Countries Federation President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin has said that such a prospect can’t be excluded.