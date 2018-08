The Vostok-2018 will involve a jaw dropping 300,000 troops. They will engage in tri-service mock-operations involving 1000 military aircraft, two of Russia’s naval fleets and all its airborne units, Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday. Nearly 36,000 military vehicles will participate in the drills that will take place at Russia’s Tsugol training range in the trans-Baikal region

China will dispatch about 3,200 troops, along with more than 900 pieces of weaponry, as well as 30 fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters, to take part in live-fire strikes and counter-attack training, state-run Xinhua reported, citing China's Ministry of National Defence.