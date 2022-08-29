What's new

Volunteers are needed

RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
11,983
184
24,465
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Dear PDF members, if you have some time to spare please consider signing up as a disaster volunteer.

If you are interested please leave your city in the replies I will collate and share contact details for focal person dealing with volunteer training.

Also if you are interested in learning about disaster response and preparedness at an individual level- I am creating a free online course which I will share here soon.

If you are looking to donate - please follow the guidelines below:

The Government of Pakistan has established the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022 to accept donations/contributions, both from home and abroad. The State Bank of Pakistan has devised the following guidelines for the Pakistani commercial and micro-finance banks for the collection of donations/contributions by Overseas Pakistanis:

1. Wire Transfer: Overseas donors can donate through wire transfer to the Fund account maintained with their respective banks.

2. Transfer through Money Service Bureaus, Money Transfer Operators and Exchange House: Overseas donors can donate through Money Service Bureaus (MSBs), Money Transfer Operators (MTOs) (e.g. MoneyGram, Western Union) and Exchange Houses (EHs).

3. The commercial banks offering Roshan Digital Account (RDA) have created “PM Flood Relief Fund” (Account No. G-12164) available on their Roshan Samaji Khidmat page/portal enabling RDA holders to contribute to the Fund.

4. Six Pakistani banks, namely National Bank of Pakistan, Allied Bank Limited, Askari Bank Limited, Silk Bank Limited, United Bank Limited & Bank of Punjab, have opened dedicated accounts to receive flood donations/contributions. More information is available on their websites.

5. Donations can also be routed through the Pakistan Red Crescent Society.

if you would rather donate to charities directly - the ones making the most effort are the following:

Edhi Foundation

International Rescue Committee

Muslim Aid UK

Islamic Relief International

CARE USA

Hidika Kyani's Vaseelah Rah Foundation

Shahid Afridi Foundation

Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS)

Sindh Rural Support Organisation

Sahara For Life Trust

The Citizens Foundation
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Zibago
Withdrawals from Roshan Digital Accounts: rumor turned into reality
2 3
Replies
43
Views
1K
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM thanks overseas Pakistanis as RDA deposits cross $4.5bn
2 3
Replies
30
Views
768
AZ1
AZ1
muhammadhafeezmalik
PTI foreign funding: Millions of dollars transactions not shared with ECP
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
ghazi52
ghazi52
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Pakistan's Roshan Digital Account Exceeds 3 Billion Holding in 16 month
2
Replies
19
Views
1K
Crimson Blue
Crimson Blue
Imran Khan
Fact check: RDA balances are not equal to $4.5bn
Replies
5
Views
375
wali87
wali87

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom