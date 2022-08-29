Volunteers are needed

Dear PDF members, if you have some time to spare please consider signing up as a disaster volunteer.



If you are interested please leave your city in the replies I will collate and share contact details for focal person dealing with volunteer training.



Also if you are interested in learning about disaster response and preparedness at an individual level- I am creating a free online course which I will share here soon.



If you are looking to donate - please follow the guidelines below:



The Government of Pakistan has established the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022 to accept donations/contributions, both from home and abroad. The State Bank of Pakistan has devised the following guidelines for the Pakistani commercial and micro-finance banks for the collection of donations/contributions by Overseas Pakistanis:



1. Wire Transfer: Overseas donors can donate through wire transfer to the Fund account maintained with their respective banks.



2. Transfer through Money Service Bureaus, Money Transfer Operators and Exchange House: Overseas donors can donate through Money Service Bureaus (MSBs), Money Transfer Operators (MTOs) (e.g. MoneyGram, Western Union) and Exchange Houses (EHs).



3. The commercial banks offering Roshan Digital Account (RDA) have created “PM Flood Relief Fund” (Account No. G-12164) available on their Roshan Samaji Khidmat page/portal enabling RDA holders to contribute to the Fund.



4. Six Pakistani banks, namely National Bank of Pakistan, Allied Bank Limited, Askari Bank Limited, Silk Bank Limited, United Bank Limited & Bank of Punjab, have opened dedicated accounts to receive flood donations/contributions. More information is available on their websites.



5. Donations can also be routed through the Pakistan Red Crescent Society.



if you would rather donate to charities directly - the ones making the most effort are the following:



Edhi Foundation



International Rescue Committee



Muslim Aid UK



Islamic Relief International



CARE USA



Hidika Kyani's Vaseelah Rah Foundation



Shahid Afridi Foundation



Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS)



Sindh Rural Support Organisation



Sahara For Life Trust



The Citizens Foundation