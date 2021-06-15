What's new

Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine has joined NATO - major blow to Russia

Ukraine welcomes the decision made at the NATO summit that Ukraine will become a member of the Alliance with the Membership Action Plan (MAP) as an integral part of the process, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.
"We are grateful to NATO members for such a logical decision, which fully confirmed the decision of the 2008 Bucharest NATO Summit," said Zelensky, Ukrinform reports with reference to the president’s press service.

At the same time, Zelensky noted that the decision of this year's Summit “lacks specific time frames” for the next steps in Ukraine’s rapprochement with NATO.

In a joint communiqué issued following the NATO summit on Monday, NATO leaders welcomed the significant Euro-Atlantic reforms that Ukraine has already implemented and reaffirmed their willingness to continue to provide practical support to Ukraine in implementing security and defense reforms.

“We will continue the course of security and defense reforms in order to meet the standards of interoperability with NATO member states even more," Zelensky said.

NATO leaders praised Ukraine’s significant contributions to Allied operations, the NATO Response Force, and NATO exercises. They also stressed that military cooperation and capacity building initiatives between Allies and Ukraine, including the Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian Brigade, further reinforce this effort.

"Ukraine, not being a member of NATO, is already making a significant contribution to Euro-Atlantic security. Confronting Russian aggression in the east, during which, unfortunately, Ukrainian soldiers continue to perish, is our invaluable contribution to the security of the entire Euro-Atlantic area," said Zelensky.

As reported, the NATO summit was held in Brussels on June 14 to consider ways to further strengthen the transatlantic partnership and develop the Alliance by 2030.

NATO leaders reaffirmed the continuation of NATO’s open door policy and the Euro-Atlantic aspirations of Ukraine and Georgia, and called on both countries to continue carrying out reforms, bringing them closer to NATO.

Ukraine is pretty powerful. Ukraine used to be second most powerful republic in Soviet Union after Russia. In WW2 Ukraine allied with Germany and gave Russia a bloody nose.
 
The information isn't correct, what was communicated to Ukraine was that it could potentially be made into a member, but that it had to fix oligarch and corruption issues.
 
Hmm? I don't recall Ukraine being a german ally in second world war? care to elaborate?
During initial days of German invasion many ordinary soviet citizens mistook them as liberators as they common people were suffering immensely under Stalin's brutal regime and famine. It took a while before reality drawned upon them.
 
During initial days of German invasion many ordinary soviet citizens mistook them as liberators as they common people were suffering immensely under Stalin's brutal regime and famine. It took a while before reality drawned upon them.
They might get revenge eventually if they join NATO and if shit happens in the baltic states down the line in the future... You bet your azz the Ukros will jump on that train and would want to run the train on Russia with Nato... Ukraine joining NATO will force Russia to wanting less miscalculations in the Baltic and all areas of NATO contact line.. We will see a less assertive Russia in fear of the Ukrainians being part of the coalition and waiting for them to commit an error..

This will be the reaction in Ukraine once Russia slips up and takes the bait in a miscalculation situation
 
oligarch and corruption issues.
I think that is a excuse. The truth is because Ukraine has active conflict with Russia if NATO membership was give it could easily lead to NATO being formally requested to help.

Can you imagine Sultan Erdogan's Muslim hordes having to go and defend drunk Ukranians from Russians? Or Americans, British, French soldiers being sucked in?
 
