Volkswagen Virtus exports commence from India: First batch shipped to Mexico

Lava820

FULL MEMBER
Jul 19, 2022
318
-6
332
Country
India
Location
India
1662981113948.png

Volkswagen India announced today that the company has started exporting the made-in-India Virtus mid-size sedan to global markets. With this move, the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) Group marks a significant milestone in its India 2.0 journey. The Virtus is the second Volkswagen car built on the MQB-A0-IN platform after the Taigun to be exported from India.
The first shipment of 3,000 units of the Volkswagen Virtus is being sent to Mexico from the port of Mumbai. It is worth mentioning that the export version of the Virtus is an LHD (left-hand drive) model. Commenting on the occasion, Piyush Arora, Managing Director of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India said, “We are marching aggressively on our path to growth, and the ramp-up of our exports is another significant stride in this direction.”
He added, “With this move, we are closer to realising our aim of making India an export hub for the VW Group globally, which is a significant pillar of our India strategy. The growth in our export numbers testifies to the success of the INDIA 2.0 programme. It also showcases India’s engineering expertise on a global stage.”
"As a true Volkswagen, the Virtus embodies the same quality standards we adhere to globally, and we are delighted it will be driven in other countries soon. With this announcement, we have further strengthened our commitment to offering next-generation vehicles to and from India,” Arora concluded.

The all-new Volkswagen Virtus is the second product from the house of this German carmaker under the VW Group’s India 2.0 project, the first one being the Taigun mid-size SUV. It is based on the India-specific MQB A0-IN platform and shares its mechanicals with the Skoda Slavia. The Volkswagen Virtus is currently priced from Rs 11.22 lakh to Rs 17.92 lakh, ex-showroom.

@Black Tornado @VkdIndian @vishwambhar @Raj-Hindustani @LakeHawk180 @Two banks of the River @Bilal9 @beijingwalker @MH.Yang @Beast @UKBengali @BananaRepublicUK
 
Lava820

FULL MEMBER
Jul 19, 2022
318
-6
332
Country
India
Location
India

Kia India achieves 1.5 lakh export milestone in three years​

1662981807463.png

Kia India announced that it has crossed 1.5 lakh exports from its Anantapur plant in Andhra Pradesh. To date, the company has shipped 150,395 units, including the Seltos, Sonet, and Carens, to 95 countries since September 2019.

Kia Seltos contributed 72 per cent to the overall exports, followed by Kia Sonet, and the newly launched Kia Carens. The company has shipped 54,153 units in the first eight months of 2022, making it the leading Utility Vehicle (UV) exporter of the year, similar to 2021.

Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “India is a strategically important market for Kia globally and has the potential of becoming a strong sales, production, and R&D hub. Our state-of-the-art Anantapur plant is one of the most critical export hubs in the Kia network and since the inception of our operations here, we have focused on providing quality products not just within the country but also overseas.”

He added, “UVs are increasingly becoming popular across the world, and we are elated that our made-in-India UVs have received a great response even in international markets. This is a true testament of India’s manufacturing prowess and highlights our capability of producing the finest products that meet the unmet needs of customers across the world.”

Since Kia started shipping the Seltos in September 2019, the carmaker has exported cars to the Middle East, Africa, Central & South America, Mexico, and the Asia Pacific. In August 2022, the company recorded its highest ever monthly exports, dispatching 8,174 units.
 
BananaRepublicUK

FULL MEMBER
May 13, 2022
949
0
721
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Congrats guys.

So why is India struggling to create jobs?

Is this another industry where robots do most of the work?

Auto industry requires a lot of subsidies? Is state government providing most of the subsidies?
 
Lava820

FULL MEMBER
Jul 19, 2022
318
-6
332
Country
India
Location
India
BananaRepublicUK said:
Congrats guys.

So why is India struggling to create jobs?

Is this another industry where robots do most of the work?

Auto industry requires a lot of subsidies? Is state government providing most of the subsidies?
www.india-briefing.com

Full List of Approvals Released: PLI Scheme for Automobile and Auto Components Industry

We list all the approved beneficiaries for India's PLI Scheme for Automobile and Auto Component Industry and explain how the scheme will be implemented.
www.india-briefing.com
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
22,584
4
34,644
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Beast said:
Is it EV?
These are not offered in EV version yet, as far as I know.

Kia Seltos, Sonet, and the newly launched Kia Carens are differing body-style mini hatchback type vehicles with higher than usual ground clearance.

In my opinion none of these should be called "SUV"s. They are simply mini-hatchbacks.

Sonet and Carens are based on low-cost versions of the Kia Seltos (the larger model) to penetrate emerging markets like India where first time car buyers cannot afford a larger vehicle.

These are all built on the Hyundai-Kia K2 platform and closely related to the second-generation Hyundai Creta/ix25.

Despite being a globally marketed model, the Seltos is not sold in the European market. It is however sold in the US as a bargain-basement model (as the smallest KIA hatchback) and are usually purchased for teen-agers and first time drivers and are priced to match. The flipside of buying such a tiny vehicle is that these are considered a higher than average risk for fatalities in a crash, considering US highway situation.

Per Wiki and according to Kia, the Seltos is aimed directly at millennials and "youthful, tech-savvy buyers" looking for a vehicle that stands out from the crowd.[7][10][17]

There is no smaller KIA sold in the US market.


US Market KIA Seltos, made in Korea.
1662994941290.png


Indian Kia Sonet
1662994733506.png


Indian Kia Carens
1662995084989.png


srshkmr said:
@Bilal9 , time to shine
I won't disappoint my Bhartiya Bhakt friends.
 
Lava820

FULL MEMBER
Jul 19, 2022
318
-6
332
Country
India
Location
India
Bilal9 said:
These are not offered in EV version yet, as far as I know.

Kia Seltos, Sonet, and the newly launched Kia Carens are differing body-style mini hatchback type vehicles with higher than usual ground clearance.

In my opinion none of these should be called "SUV"s. They are simply mini-hatchbacks.

Sonet and Carens are based on low-cost versions of the Kia Seltos (the larger model) to penetrate emerging markets like India where first time car buyers cannot afford a larger vehicle.

These are all built on the Hyundai-Kia K2 platform and closely related to the second-generation Hyundai Creta/ix25.

Despite being a globally marketed model, the Seltos is not sold in the European market. It is however sold in the US as a bargain-basement model (as the smallest KIA hatchback) and are usually purchased for teen-agers and first time drivers and are priced to match. The flipside of buying such a tiny vehicle is that these are considered a higher than average risk for fatalities in a crash, considering US highway situation.

Per Wiki and according to Kia, the Seltos is aimed directly at millennials and "youthful, tech-savvy buyers" looking for a vehicle that stands out from the crowd.[7][10][17]

There is no smaller KIA sold in the US market.


US Market KIA Seltos, made in Korea.
View attachment 878373

Indian Kia Sonet
View attachment 878372

Indian Kia Carens
View attachment 878374
www.bgr.in

Kia India sells 3 lakh units of Seltos SUV before completing 3 years in Inida

While 58% of the Kia Seltos sales come from its top variants, the automatic options of the vehicle contribute to around 25%.
www.bgr.in www.bgr.in
 
Ajamal

MEMBER

New Recruit

Sep 9, 2022
11
0
14
Country
India
Location
India
India has developed a well diversed supply chain for car manufacturing and it is all set to rise leaps and bounds. In 2 wheeler markets, Indian companies have made Chinese companies closed wherever they have entered. Recently, I saw a comparison video of Bajaj's 200 cc byke vs Chinese 200 cc byke in Russia. The Russian guy who took test drive said that there is absolutely no comparison. Indian byke is far far superior to Chinese byke in each and dvery area.
 
vishwambhar

vishwambhar

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 22, 2020
2,015
-19
1,746
Country
India
Location
India
Lava820 said:
View attachment 878264
Volkswagen India announced today that the company has started exporting the made-in-India Virtus mid-size sedan to global markets. With this move, the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) Group marks a significant milestone in its India 2.0 journey. The Virtus is the second Volkswagen car built on the MQB-A0-IN platform after the Taigun to be exported from India.
The first shipment of 3,000 units of the Volkswagen Virtus is being sent to Mexico from the port of Mumbai. It is worth mentioning that the export version of the Virtus is an LHD (left-hand drive) model. Commenting on the occasion, Piyush Arora, Managing Director of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India said, “We are marching aggressively on our path to growth, and the ramp-up of our exports is another significant stride in this direction.”
He added, “With this move, we are closer to realising our aim of making India an export hub for the VW Group globally, which is a significant pillar of our India strategy. The growth in our export numbers testifies to the success of the INDIA 2.0 programme. It also showcases India’s engineering expertise on a global stage.”
"As a true Volkswagen, the Virtus embodies the same quality standards we adhere to globally, and we are delighted it will be driven in other countries soon. With this announcement, we have further strengthened our commitment to offering next-generation vehicles to and from India,” Arora concluded.

The all-new Volkswagen Virtus is the second product from the house of this German carmaker under the VW Group’s India 2.0 project, the first one being the Taigun mid-size SUV. It is based on the India-specific MQB A0-IN platform and shares its mechanicals with the Skoda Slavia. The Volkswagen Virtus is currently priced from Rs 11.22 lakh to Rs 17.92 lakh, ex-showroom.

@Black Tornado @VkdIndian @vishwambhar @Raj-Hindustani @LakeHawk180 @Two banks of the River @Bilal9 @beijingwalker @MH.Yang @Beast @UKBengali @BananaRepublicUK
I myself own VW (petrol version) and I really love this beast but seriously I'm unhappy with her fuel efficiency in Mumbai.... She's is great and rules highway but in city she thins my wallet....
 

