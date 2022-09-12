Volkswagen Virtus exports commence from India: First batch shipped to Mexico

Kia India achieves 1.5 lakh export milestone in three years​

Kia India announced that it has crossed 1.5 lakh exports from its Anantapur plant in Andhra Pradesh. To date, the company has shipped 150,395 units, including the Seltos, Sonet, and Carens, to 95 countries since September 2019.Kia Seltos contributed 72 per cent to the overall exports, followed by Kia Sonet, and the newly launched Kia Carens. The company has shipped 54,153 units in the first eight months of 2022, making it the leading Utility Vehicle (UV) exporter of the year, similar to 2021.Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “India is a strategically important market for Kia globally and has the potential of becoming a strong sales, production, and R&D hub. Our state-of-the-art Anantapur plant is one of the most critical export hubs in the Kia network and since the inception of our operations here, we have focused on providing quality products not just within the country but also overseas.”He added, “UVs are increasingly becoming popular across the world, and we are elated that our made-in-India UVs have received a great response even in international markets. This is a true testament of India’s manufacturing prowess and highlights our capability of producing the finest products that meet the unmet needs of customers across the world.”Since Kia started shipping the Seltos in September 2019, the carmaker has exported cars to the Middle East, Africa, Central & South America, Mexico, and the Asia Pacific. In August 2022, the company recorded its highest ever monthly exports, dispatching 8,174 units.