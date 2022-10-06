Volkswagen plans over 1 billion euro investment in software JV in China - sources​

Reuters2 minutesAn official announcement is expected next week, one person close to negotiations said. Two sources said the investment would be above 1 billion euros ($990.60 million).Volkswagen declined to comment.The carmaker was waiting for the results of the elections taking place on Sunday in the state of Lower Saxony, Volkswagen's second-largest shareholder with two seats on its supervisory board, before making the announcement official, the sources said.Volkswagen, which makes about 40% of sales and half of its profits in China, already carries out research and development for vehicle technology in the country, seen as a more advanced market on digital innovation than Europe or the United States.Volkswagen operates numerous joint ventures in China, holding a 75% stake in its venture with JAC, a 50% stake with SAIC and 40% with FAW.In Germany, the carmaker's software subsidiary Cariad has a partnership with autos supplier Bosch to develop software for automated driving.