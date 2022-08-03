What's new

Volkswagen is Inviz's mysterious giant customer

D

dani191

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 10, 2017
4,417
-9
1,484
Country
Israel
Location
Israel
Volkswagen is Inviz's mysterious giant customer
August 2, 2022

ordered LiDAR sensors to the extent of approximately 6.6 billion dollars. The order was placed through CARIAD, which is the technology arm of the group. Among other things, it is building a uniform information platform for all Volkswagen brands

1659517872294.png

Pictured above: Innoviz's second generation sensor, InnovizTwo. Will be installed in millions of Volkswagen cars

Innoviz today revealed one of its biggest secrets in recent months: the CARIAD company, which is a technology arm of the Volkswagen Group, is the one that placed an order for LiDAR sensors worth billions of dollars. "We are excited to work with the CARIAD team as suppliers of lidar sensors and sensing software, in order to support safe mobility in vehicles that will be launched starting in the middle of the decade," said today (Tuesday) Omar Khilaf, co-founder and CEO of Inviz.

During the conference call in May after the publication of the results of the first quarter of 2022, Kilf revealed that a contract of approximately 4 billion dollars had been signed for the supply of the company's second-generation LiDAR sensors, InnovizTwo, including the environmental sensing and orientation software. The identity of the orderer was kept secret, but he said that the sensors will be installed in about 8 million cars belonging to the group's premium brands, for L2 and L3 applications. At the same meeting, he said that the scope of the transaction may increase if other car brands in the group adopt the solution. Indeed, today the company updated the scope of the transaction to about 6.6 billion dollars.

Full hardware and software control strategy
CARIAD is a technological arm of the Volkswagen Group and employs about 5,000 developers and engineers. It supplies all the company's brands with software and chips, and is currently engaged in the development of a uniform software platform and operating system for all the group's cars. At the same time, it entered into a long-term partnership with the European chip manufacturer STMicroelectronics, within the framework of which they plan to soon launch an initiative for the joint development of hardware and software infrastructures for a "software-defined vehicle".

The purpose of this partnership is to secure the supply chain of the entire Volkswagen Group, and to provide a uniform hardware and software infrastructure for all the group's brands. Among other things, it will instruct all the group's secondary suppliers to use only the chips included in this move. From the agreement with Inviz, it can be understood that the mandate that CARIAD received from Volkswagen is much larger, and probably also includes the construction of a uniform infrastructure for smart vehicle systems, ADAS systems and apparently also an autonomous vehicle.

The new agreement shows that Volkswagen is overtaking BMW as Inviz's largest customer: about a year ago, Inviz estimated that the agreement with the manufacturing contractor Magna, for LiDAR systems to be installed in BMW cars, would give it revenues of approximately 2 billion dollars until 2030. Following the announcement of the win, Inviz's share on NASDAQ rose by almost 21% and is traded at a market value of approximately 652 million dollars.
1659517885935.png

techtime.co.il

פולקסווגן היא לקוח-הענק המסתורי של אינוויז - Techtime - חדשות אלקטרוניקה והייטק

הזמינה חיישני LiDAR בהיקף של כ-6.6 מיליארד דולר. ההזמנה בוצעה באמצעות חברת CARIAD, שהיא הזרוע הטכנולוגית של הקבוצה. בין השאר היא בונה פלטפורמת מידע אחידה לכל מותגי פולקסווגן
techtime.co.il techtime.co.il
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

D
Innoviz lands $4 billion deal with one of the world’s largest vehicle manufacturers
Replies
0
Views
467
dani191
D
D
New chip technology from Israeli Autotalks was selected by a leading car manufacturer and is designed to be integrated into millions of new passenger
Replies
1
Views
557
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
D
Cybersecurity agreement for Israeli company in Turkey
Replies
0
Views
305
dani191
D
B
Chinese firms showcase autonomous driving technology at CES 2022
Replies
1
Views
368
Stranagor
Stranagor
Hamartia Antidote
Ford-backed robotaxi start-up Argo AI is ditching its human safety drivers in Miami and Austin
Replies
1
Views
244
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom