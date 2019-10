Interesting comment below the video ;



I'm a former FFL officer, I served 8 years with the 1st Foreign Cavalry (1er REC), including the first Gulf War, Africa and Bosnia. Glad to share a few facts about the Legion.



It is important to understand first that the French Military is a very old institution, set as a professional force during the Middle Age, with core values coming from the code du chevalier (“knight’s code”), the Monarchy, Napoleon’s era, colonial empire and the decolonization period, WW1&2 etc. As a result, traditions, corps, missions and commitments are very diverse.



For centuries, it has been a tradition in France to hire foreign volunteers in specific regiments within the Army framework. French Kings always had foreign troops to their service, usually coming from loyal or controlled vassal states or principalities (Swiss, German, Italian, Belgium etc). The Republic has simply maintained the tradition.



Almost all officers (90%) of the Légion Etrangére (LE) are French, mostly from Saint-Cyr, except a small proportion coming from the ranks.



The Legion is made of foreigners, is under regular Army command, with the same equipment and organization. The Legion is not a special force or a militia. It is an elite corps of the French Army with different people and adapted rule of procedure. Within the Army, there is a strong competition between the Legion and the Marines (Troupe de Marine, or “Coloniale” in French, which also belongs to Army).



Regiments of the Legion are sprat among three Brigades of the Army: the 6th Light Armored Brigade (2nd REI, 1st REC, 1st REG and recently 13th DBLE back from Abu Dhabi), the 11th Parachute Brigade (2nd REP), the 27th Alpine Brigade (2nd REG) and overseas deployment (3rd REI in Guyana and DLEM in Mayotte island). An initial training Regiment (4th RE) and a small administrative and recruitment unit (1st RE) are directly under the command of the Foreign Legion Command (COMLE), headed by a Brigadier or Major General, simply nicknamed “Père Légion” (Father of the Legion…), who reports directly to the Army Chief of Staff



Legionnaires are ABSOLUTELY NOT mercenaries; they don't fight for money (monthly wage, the "solde", is the same as in the Army), or for ideology, not even for French citizenship, which is difficult to get, unless you are wounded in combat (Français par le sang versé, “French by spilled blood”). They are volunteers under contract, to serve France, a country they hardly know, but they fight for the Legion: the motto is “the Legion is our fatherland” – Legio Patria Nostra in Latin. The Legion offers them a new start, a new identity, a family, with rules, discipline, limits and even a future. Contracting with the Legion does not imply to abandon your first nationality.



Around 140 different nationalities are represented in this nearly 9000 strong force. On purpose, around 25% are francophone of even French origin but enlisted under a different nationality. All NCOs are from the ranks. Those highly professional NCOs are the true strength of the Legion. Few become officers. Women are not permitted.



“Honneur et Fidélité” (honor & loyalty) are fundamental values when regular Army motto is “Honneur et Patrie”. A Legionnaire serves with HONOR, and is LOYAL to the Legion. In the Legion, traditions are very important, numerous and highly respected. They evolve slowly but regularly and are listed in the Recueil des traditions de la Légion Etrangère, set by a special committee. They include a specific uniform (with the famous Képi Blanc), the Boudin marching song (“We shall soon all perish according to tradition…”), the Code of Honor, slow pace marching and many, many more.



Criminals are not accepted anymore, and there is a very serious and long check on each candidate, with Interpol assistance. Selection is very harsh, as there are up to 9 candidates for one “seat”, probably the highest rate worldwide for a conventional military force.



The main strength of the Legion is its unique cohesion, based on people from different culture and background but under French military rule, all ready to start a new life and to fight for their new family: their comrades in arms from the Legion.



Selection, training and equipment are important, but they would not make the difference without tradition and this “esprit de corps melting-pot”, which is unique to the Légion Etrangère. Vive la Légion ! (long life to the Legion !)

