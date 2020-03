Voices from Assam’s detention camps are a reminder of events that led to the Rohingya refugee crisis



First, they were stripped of citizenship. Then, displaced.

A large proportion of those excluded are women. An appeal to a tribunal would cost a minimum of Rs 50,000 per case. If even a million of those excluded appeal – and it is likely that most will – this will be a minimum cost of Rs 50 billion borne by the poorest of the poor

Unsettling parallels



Bangladesh in the middle



He added, “No regional project will take off if the sub-regional India-Bangladesh cooperation falls apart.” Bangladesh and India have been key partners in every sub-regional institution of cooperation, and Dhaka a key ally in New Delhi’s Act East Policy.