Voice of 'Mujhe kyun nikala' will once again echo in federal capital: Akhtar Mengal Akhtar Mengal said the opposition is united against the government of PM Imran Khan

Balochistan National Party (BNP) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal said on Saturday that the opposition is united against the government of Imran Khan and it should be understood from the tone of the rulers that it is time for them to leave.Speaking to Dunya News, he said that the voice of “Mujhe kyun nikala” [why did they oust me] will once again echo in the federal capital.The BNP-Mengal chief said that the political leaders from across the country have converged in Islamabad will echo with voices of “Mujhe kyun nikala” [why did they oust me]. Unlike past rulers, the present rulers are venting their anger by shouting.Mengal went on to say that it should be understood from the tone of the rulers that the time for their departure is near and all the opposition parties were united against the federal government.