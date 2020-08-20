VOA Urdu Chief Suspended For Covering Pro Biden Muslim American PAC

https://www.southasiainvestor.com/2020/08/voa-urdu-chief-suspended-for-covering.html Voice of America (VOA) Urdu language service chief Kokab Farshori and the managing editor for digital operations Tabinda Naeem have been suspended by VOA CEO Micheal Pack who was recently appointed by President Donald Trump. They are accused of violating a federal law by showing a 2-minute promotional video clip of Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden's speech to Emgage, a pro-Biden Muslim-American Political Action Committee. The clip shows Biden promising "I will end the Muslim ban on day one". Suspended VOA Urdu Chief Kokab Farshori The Emgage video clip used by VOA Urdu Service has VOA Urdu logo and Urdu subtitles. Voice of America CEO Mike Pack’s office has alleged that the video “can only be described as an apparent election advertisement for [the] presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.” Prior to this action against VOA Urdu staff, Pack's shake-up of senior leadership positions had raised concerns among current and former staff, press freedom groups and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle that the editorial independence of VOA and other U.S.-funded media was at risk, according to NBC News. Nearly 3.5 million people globally follow the VOA Urdu Facebook page, and the service has more than 184,000 Twitter followers, according to Voice of America. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau showed there were 397,500 Urdu speakers in the U.S. between 2009 and 2013. There are only 3.5 million Muslims – about 1.1% of the total US population – and there has not been a serious effort to reach out to Muslim voters in prior elections. But this election appears to be different. And this has been brought out in the revised Urdu content of the July 22 video, which triggered the probe. “The number of Muslim voters in several key US states could play a significant role in the upcoming presidential election. In the 2016 election, President Trump won Michigan with less than 11,000 votes. The number of Muslim voters in this state is 1.5 million". Here's US Democratic Party's Presidential Nominee Joseph R. Biden Speaking to Muslim America PAC Emgage: Related Links: Haq's Musings South Asia Investor Review Silicon Valley Muslim Americans Celebrate Election Wins Muslim-Americans in San Francisco Bay Area The Trump Phenomenon Islamophobia in America Silicon Valley Pakistani-Americans Pakistani-American Leads Silicon Valley's Top Incubator Silicon Valley Pakistanis Enabling 2nd Machine Revolution Karachi-born Triple Oscar Winning Graphics Artist Pakistani-American Ashar Aziz's Fire-eye Goes Public Two Pakistani-American Silicon Valley Techs Among Top 5 VC Deals Pakistani-American's Game-Changing Vision Minorities Are Majority in Silicon Valley Riaz Haq's YouTube Channel PakAlumni Social Network https://www.southasiainvestor.com/2020/08/voa-urdu-chief-suspended-for-covering.html