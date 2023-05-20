VNG Games sets up publishing base in Taipei

Photo credit: VNGGames
VNG Games, the gaming publishing unit of Vietnamese tech giant VNG, has opened a studio in Taipei as part of ongoing efforts to go beyond the domestic market.
In a statement, the company said it already had a small team in Taipei tasked with scouting for publishing opportunities before the studio officially opened.
The firm launched its first title in Taipei, Gunny Origin, in 2022. According to VNG Games, it was the second highest-grossing iOS game in the market at one point.
“Taipei is important for our strategy to go global as it is a key market for role-playing games, which has been a core part of VNG Games’ DNA since founding,” said Kelly Wong, vice president of game entertainment at VNG.
VNG Games added that it’s gearing up to enter new markets in Southeast Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.
VNG recorded a loss of about US$3.8 million in Q1 2023. The company is reportedly raising US$100 million to go public in Singapore.