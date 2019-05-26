What's new

Vlog: Woman brought her VINTAGE truck to rescue people. #Karachi Rains

Red truck to the rescue | Torrential Rain | Karachi | August 27, 2020


Hats Off to her. Far Far better person than me.

Karachi is what it is due to her people. She survives due to her people. Pakistani Governments did NOTHING for Karachi till date.

Hope IK will be the FIRST MAN to do that.

My prayers and best wishes with him.

@krash @Meengla @Zibago @Taimoor Khan @Areesh
 
