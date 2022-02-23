Vladimir Putin Runs the Table in Ukraine and Shows Joe Biden to Be a Feckless and Unreliable Security Partner​

Vladimir Putin Runs the Table in Ukraine and Shows Joe Biden to Be a Feckless and Unreliable Security PartnerBy streiff | Feb 21, 2022 5:30 PM ET
A couple of hours ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a speech that some reflexively anti-Russian pundits called “a declaration of war.” It wasn’t. At least not right now. My colleague, Bonchie, has all the details in Putin Gives a Bonkers Speech on Ukraine, Drops the Last Puzzle Piece in Place for War. The bottom line is that Putin declared he would recognize the de facto independence of the pro-Russian Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Eastern Ukraine. If you are shocked by this, I would submit you should back away from the video game console and start paying attention. Supporting an autonomous status for Donetsk and Luhansk has been Russia’s position since the annexation of Crimea. Since that time, Russia has issued Russian passports, which implies citizenship, to anyone in Donetsk and Luhansk who wants them. To date, about 20% of that population has taken Moscow up on the offer. In the context of this ginned-up “crisis,” it is hardly surprising that Putin would carry through on a move that has been telegraphed for nearly a decade…but wasn’t executed until Joey SoftServe was in the Oval Office.
Besides officially recognizing autonomy for Donetsk and Luhansk, Putin’s speech was boilerplate Russian sniveling that we’ve heard since the USSR imploded some 30 years ago
Is the West just a paper tiger ?
U.S. Believes Putin Will Take All Of Ukraine 'In A Single Blow'Chris Menahan
InformationLiberation
Feb. 21, 2022
It's looking like Ukraine's decision to elect the equivalent of Jerry Seinfeld as their president and ally wholeheartedly with the West wasn't the greatest idea.
From The New York Times, "Blitzkrieg or Minor Incursion? Putin's Choice Could Determine World Reaction.":
Gen. Mark Milley told US lawmakers earlier this month that "Kyiv could fall within 72 hours if a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine takes place," according to Fox News.
"Milley told lawmakers during closed-door briefings on Feb. 2 and 3 that a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine could result in the fall of Kyiv within 72-hours, and could come at a cost of 15,000 Ukrainian troop deaths and 4,000 Russian troop deaths," Fox News reported.
Zekensky already left Ukraine once on Friday into Saturday and now "US officials" (probably Antony Blinken) are reportedly urging him to head to Lviv "for his own safety."
