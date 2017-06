Vizhinjam pact in favour of Adani: CAG

Says agreement will help the group earn additional revenue of ₹29,217 crore



against the interests of the State government and to the advantage of Adani Ports and SEZ Private Limited

the CAG has listed a number of conditions unfavourable to the State.

But it has been fixed as 40 years. This would help the company collect an additional revenue of ₹29,217 crore.

Now the benefit would go to the company.

Excess equity support



the government had to pay an excess equity support of ₹283.08 crore in advance, incurring an interest loss of ₹123.71 crore.

the government has provided undue benefit to the company.

The CAG has also taken note of deviations from the Central Vigilance Commission’s guidelines on pre-qualification criteria.

Tourism dept



The CAG has detected chinks in the Tourism Department’s empanelment of agencies for promotion and marketing of tourism.