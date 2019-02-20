What's new

Vivo Has Officially Started Making Phones in Pakistan

Vivo Has Officially Started Making Phones in Pakistan

Chinese tech giant Vivo has officially started producing Smartphones in Pakistan. The brand has announced its first batch of smartphones produced in Pakistan, though we are yet to see which phones these are going to be.



As seen in the image above, Vivo has also unveiled some of the key highlights of its Smartphone production in Pakistan. There is currently a demand for 32 million phones in Pakistan and a total of $1 billion in spending on imports.

At the time of writing, Vivo has a total of 29 PTA approved facilities, out of which 17 are operational, and 3 of them are smartphone assemblers. These stats have been obtained from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The company has also teased that more brands will follow suit soon but has not named any brands. We have previously heard reports on Oppo and Samsung looking to establish local production in the country, but there is no official news on that as of yet.
Smartphones have always been overpriced in Pakistan, but following this development, we can finally expect to see smartphones costing the same as their official prices. We expect to hear more from Vivo soon.

Using vivo S1 pro for over a year. Great phone. Will upgrade to another vivo made in pakistan model. Lets see which one is it.
 
Lets give the devil his due.During Nawaz era five companies stepped forward in this regard

