What's new

Vivek Agnihotri deactivates Twitter account after receiving death threats for his upcoming movie ‘The Kashmir Files’

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
7,883
-14
8,653
Country
India
Location
India
Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has deactivated his Twitter account after he was shadow-banned by Twitter and received death threats and vulgar calls to stop the release of his upcoming movie, ‘The Kashmir Files’. The movie depicts the plight of Kashmiri Pandit refugees following the 1990 Kashmiri Pandit exodus from the valley.

The filmmaker penned an open letter explaining the ordeal he has gone through since he started the campaign #TheKashmirFiles on the microblogging site to promote his upcoming movie. He explained how he and his family are being continuously hounded by what seems to be “Pakistani and Chinese bots” for making an “honest film on the pain and sufferings of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters.”

He wrote, “A lot of people are wondering if my Twitter account is suspended. No, it’s not. I have deactivated it. Here is why: Since I started the campaign of #TheKashmirFiles, Twitter shadowbanned me. My followers dropped drastically and most of my followers couldn’t see any of my tweets. On top of that, my DM was filled with vulgar and threatening messages (by you know who). It’s not that I can’t handle such elements, but it seemed there were many Pakistani & Chinese bots. However tough you may be, it’s mentally testing to be surrounded by such intense hate and threats for your family. For what? Making an honest film on the pain and sufferings of our Kashmiri brothers & sisters? Is that why they are rattled that the truth may come out? The ugly world of social media has given the power to a lot of evil elements. And our silence gives them hope to succeed. TheKashmirFiles breaks that silence. Loud and clear.”

Login • Instagram

Welcome back to Instagram. Sign in to check out what your friends, family & interests have been capturing & sharing around the world.
www.instagram.com www.instagram.com

The filmmaker further added, “I have always spoken against India’s enemies. #The KashmirFiles is an attempt to expose inhuman terrorism that has destroyed India’s most sacred land of Shiva & Saraswati. And now religious terrorism is making inroads in mainland India. That’s why they want people to like me silenced. I always speak for those who can’t be heard. I have been exposing many untruths and fake narratives by anti-India Urban Naxals. They want to silence me. But I know very well that silence helps tragic events like Kashmir Genocide. They must know that I can’t be silenced. I thank all my followers and fans for your love and support. Love. Always.”

Twitter suspensions and shadow-banning​

Twitter, the social media juggernaut known for its liberal bias, has been often chastised for arbitrarily suspending or shadow-banning accounts of those who don’t share its political ideologies. Last year, on the 15th of December, journalist Aarti Tikoo, a Kashmiri Pandit herself, took to Twitter to raise alarm about Islamic terrorists from Kashmir issuing death threats to her brother. Two days later, on the 17th of December, Twitter India, the social media giant, decided to “lock” Aarti Tikoo’s account. The notice that Aarti got said that she could “unlock” her account if she deleted the tweet about her brother getting threats.

In 2020, Twitter allegedly shadow-banned Kashmir-based Indian Army’s Chinar Corp’s account for unclear reasons. It has been alleged that the shadow-ban was imposed after the account posted details of a rescue operation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Vivek Agnihotri details the plight of Kashmiri Hindus when insurgency began in the valley in his upcoming movie The Kashmir Files​

‘The Kashmir Files,’ hailed as one of the most important, current, and untold stories in Indian history was invited by various major institutes and organisations in the United States for over 30 power-packed screenings and garnered a resounding reaction.

In what can only be described as a source of national pride, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, which is based on the true events of the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir, was held high at the Times Square in New York for two continuous days citing the occasion of 73rd Republic Day.

‘The Kashmir Files,’ written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, is based on video interviews with first-generation victims of the Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community.

The movie reportedly takes the audiences back to the year 1989 when an unprecedented insurgency began in Kashmir and a vast majority of Hindus were forced to leave the valley. According to the reports, approximately 100,000 of an estimated Kashmiri Pandit population of 140,000 left the valley between February and March 1990. More of them left in the following years so that, by 2011, only around 3,000 families remained in the valley.

‘The Kashmir Files’ stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar, Puneet Issar among the prime cast.

The film ‘The Kashmiri Files’ was scheduled for its theatrically worldwide on 26 January 2022, coinciding with India’s 73rd Republic Day, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, especially with the spread of the Omicron variant.




www.opindia.com

Vivek Agnihotri receives death threats over the release of The Kashmir Files, deactivates Twitter account

Vivek Agnihotri said he began receiving threats, presumably from Chinese and Pakistani bots, after he started campaigning for 'The Kashmir Files' | OpIndia News
www.opindia.com www.opindia.com



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1495691521945120768


Anupam Kher Recalls Shooting The Kashmir Files: “I Have Cried On Screen In Every Scene”​


“I’ve brought out the pain and hardship on screen and look forward to its release on March 11. I wondered how to smile today as I have cried on screen in every scene in the film, and Vivek has hugged me immediately after saying ‘cut’. This is more than a performance, a film. It is a truth that is finally getting told. It is about humanity, goodness and pain, emotions attached to people,” he added.


www.koimoi.com

Anupam Kher on 'The Kashmir Files': 'I have cried on-screen in every scene in the film'

Anupam Kher sheds light on his new movie 'The Kashmir Files' and says that it has brought out the pain and agony on screen.
www.koimoi.com www.koimoi.com


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1495649261094334466
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
40,347
1
84,752
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sudarshan said:
Obviously everything is a lie unless ISPR approves it :lol:
Click to expand...

Nope. Even neutral sources confirm that so called genocide of Kashmiri pandits are just random killings in 90s overexaggerated by hindus to hide and justify their crimes
'
Nothing in comparison to Jammu genocide that Hindus never discuss
 
arjunk

arjunk

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 16, 2020
2,332
1
4,720
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Areesh said:
Nope. Even neutral sources confirm that so called genocide of Kashmiri pandits are just random killings in 90s overexaggerated by hindus to hide and justify their crimes
'
Nothing in comparison to Jammu genocide that Hindus never discuss
Click to expand...
Even the highest Hindu nationalist estimates claim 400 Pandits were killed. Compare that to the 250,000 killed in Jammu in one month alone, which is the reason for Jammu being Hindu majority.

It's obvious which side started this conflict and continues to make it a problem, and because of them South Asia is the only place where a nuclear war is realistically a threat.
 
I

I.R.A

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
11,044
16
13,755
Country
Pakistan
Location
Iraq
Sudarshan said:
Obviously everything is a lie unless ISPR approves it :lol:
Click to expand...

Isn't this Vivek whatever the same piece of shit who has been abusing female stars / actresses?


"In one sequel, Irrfan had to give facial expressions for a close-up. Though Tanushree had nothing to do with the scene, director Vivek Agnihotri allegedly told her to open her clothes and dance in the name of giving Irrfan cues."

"Agnihotri replied, in a reference to the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and sexual assault, "Where is the placard - #MeTooProstituteNun?"

No wonder that coward is again making a scene for publicity of his film, and comforting tiny egos of little sanghi rats.
 
silverox

silverox

FULL MEMBER
Nov 24, 2015
156
0
173
Country
China
Location
China
Chinese people don't know who this person is, it's ridiculous, the indian brag about being famous

Most of the names of Indians are difficult for us Chinese to pronounce except for a few Indian celebrities whose names are relatively simple, such as Modi, Nehru, Ragandhi, and Indians whose names are more than 5 chinese syllables, we can’t remember them at all
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
40,347
1
84,752
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
arjunk said:
Even the highest Hindu nationalist estimates claim 400 Pandits were killed. Compare that to the 250,000 killed in Jammu in one month alone, which is the reason for Jammu being Hindu majority.

It's obvious which side started this conflict and continues to make it a problem, and because of them South Asia is the only place where a nuclear war is realistically a threat.
Click to expand...

As per Hindus 200 - 300 odd Kashmiri pandits dying is a genocide but 250000 muslims killed in Jammu isn't :lol:

I.R.A said:
Isn't this Vivek whatever the same piece of shit who has been abusing female stars / actresses?.
Click to expand...

Lol he acted like a true virat hindu :)
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
2,137
-3
1,784
Country
Pakistan
Location
Malaysia
silverox said:
Chinese people don't know who this person is, it's ridiculous, the indian brag about being famous

Most of the names of Indians are difficult for us Chinese to pronounce except for a few Indian celebrities whose names are relatively simple, such as Modi, Nehru, Ragandhi, and Indians whose names are more than 5 chinese syllables, we can’t remember them at all
Click to expand...
I agree..

I also don't understand why cringy posters like areesh try to constantly to reason with our subjects of over 1000 years who got independence just 74 years ago.. let them breathe for awhile.. Also PDF'ers stop trying to reason with them... Give them some respite and breathing space
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
40,347
1
84,752
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Battlion25 said:
I agree..

I also don't understand why cringy posters like areesh try to constantly to reason with our subjects of over 1000 years who got independence just 74 years ago.. let them breathe for awhile.. Also PDF'ers stop trying to reason with them
Click to expand...

This hindu is in pain again

Someone needs to give him painkillers
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
2,137
-3
1,784
Country
Pakistan
Location
Malaysia
Areesh said:
This hindu is in pain again

Someone needs to give him painkillers
Click to expand...
you post garbage brother and you litter the place with fuking communal stuff.. This is a defense forum btw..

I have seen you post street level tier ''TWO GUYS FOUGHT IN A SLUM MARKET IN BOMBAY'' or ''An old muslim man got his dog stolen in kerala'' You lucky I am not mod but you honestly don't belong on this forum.. Nothing short of perma-ban under the tag of underqualified..

What is an ''AV'' i bet you won't even understand what that means

Go to twitter instead where street gossip is acceptable on all levels
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
40,347
1
84,752
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Battlion25 said:
you post garbage brother and you litter the place with fuking communal stuff.. This is a defense forum btw..

I have seen you post street level ''TWO GUYS FOUGHT IN A SLUM MARKET IN BOMBAY'' or ''An old muslim got his dog stolen in kerala'' You lucky I am not mod but you honestly don't belong on this..

What is an ''AV'' i bet you won't even understand what that means
Click to expand...

This hindu is in continuous pain because crimes of his community are getting exposed. Someone please give him relief

Should we send you dewar bhabhi sex videos as relief? I heard that they are very famous among you guys
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
After 31-years, Kashmiri Pandits see light at the end of tunnel
2 3
Replies
42
Views
1K
MultaniGuy
MultaniGuy
GamoAccu
The Indian troll army's obsession with rape
2 3
Replies
32
Views
1K
arjunk
arjunk
N.Siddiqui
Hyundai suffers backlash in India after Pakistani partner expresses solidarity with people of IoK
2 3
Replies
31
Views
989
Mujahid Memon
Mujahid Memon
K
Ending the shift between Jammu and Kashmir
Replies
1
Views
307
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
30 airports put on alert after Jaish threat over Kashmir
Replies
6
Views
501
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom