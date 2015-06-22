What's new

Vitamin A plus campaign kicks off

1601808658183.png

Health workers feed Vitamin A capsules to a children at Menon Matrishadan Hospital, run by Chattogram City Corporation


The national Vitamin A plus campaign started across the country today, aiming to feed Vitamin A capsules to children aged between six and 59 months.

The campaign will continue until October 17, according to a handout from the Institute of Public Health and Nutrition.

Children aged between six and 12 months will be given blue capsules while those aged from one to five years will be fed red capsules.

Workers involved in the campaign were given surgical masks and they will have to follow all hygiene rules to stay safe from coronavirus.

Besides, health workers and volunteers will be under regular Covid-19 screening, the Institute of Public Health and Nutrition said.


According to the usual EPI (Expanded Programme on Immunisation) schedule, EPI activities are conducted in eight sub-blocks of each ward on two days of six working days of the week.

Vitamin A capsules will be given to children in the remaining four days without interrupting two days of immunisation programme, the handout said.



Source
 
