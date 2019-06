Visualizing the AI Revolution in One Infographic

Putting Modern AI Into Context

The AI Revolution: By the Numbers

The number of AI startups has increased 14x since the year 2000

The amount of investment in AI startups has increased 6x since 2000

15% of enterprises in 2018 already use AI, but 31% more will come on board in the next 12 months

72% of executives see AI as being the most significant future business advantage

84% of global businesses see AI as providing a competitive advantage

41% of consumers believe AI will improve their lives in some way

By 2020, businesses using AI to drive consumer insights will see $1.2 trillion more per year than their less-informed competitors

