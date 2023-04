Visualized: The Largest Trading Partners of the U.S. ​

April 5, 2023By Avery Koop The United States is the world’s biggest goods importer making it a powerhouse in the global movement of goods.With so many imports, it goes without saying that the country has a significant goods deficit with many of its trading partners. The deficit with China, for example, is. Meanwhile, the total goods trade deficit is nearlyand it increased by 9% in 2022.Given that the country has trade relations with more than 200 countries, regions, and territories, this network of relationships is complex. This visual, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, makes trade relationships easier to understand, ranking the biggest trading partners of the U.S. in terms of goods trade alongside the value of exports and imports.Trade balances are characterized in two ways: deficits and surpluses.Each balance is determined by calculating the difference in U.S. exports and imports with a given trade partner. So while the balance with Ireland is a deficit of $66.1 billion, the balance with the Netherlands is a surplus of $38.3 billion.The U.S.’ largest trading partners are some of the world’s biggest exporters. ‘Made in China’ is ubiquitous for a reason. Manufacturing in places like Vietnam is playing a more essential role in the global economy, and thus the country shows up prominently on the chart above.is also a major player due to its dominance in the semiconductor market.Additionally, some of the most important partners are a case of proximity.andare members of the USMCA agreement (which replaced NAFTA), making North America one of the world’s largest free trade zones. The U.S. dollar is typically stronger than the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso, making imports from Canada and Mexico relatively cheaper for U.S. consumers and businesses. Mexico’s lower labor costs and Canada’s petroleum surplus both play a role in trade imbalances as well.While number one in terms of imports and services exports, the U.S. is the 2nd biggest goods exporter globally, revealed in its trade surpluses with countries like Hong Kong and the UK.Without context, the chart above simply consists of large numbers. Below, we look at the actual goods moving between countries.Overall, exports increased byyear-over-year. Here’s a look at some of the biggest recorded export items in 2022, alongside the dollar values:This list largest exports includes both commodities as well as items higher up on the economic complexity ladder, like airplane engines.Imports increased by 15% last year. Interestingly, one of the top imports was crude oil—also one of the country’s top exports—equalling $65.1 billion. Here’s a look at the other big import items:America’s largest imports tend to be vehicles and electronics. Non-tech goods like pharmaceuticals and furniture also rank high on the list.The U.S. has been at a deficit for over 40 years, so the current trend is no surprise.While total trade (this time including both goodsservices) dipped during the pandemic, the graph below reveals that trade figures are now higher than pre-pandemic levels and the overall deficit continues to increase.Despite the trade deficit and a drop in manufacturing employment over time, U.S. industrial production has been increasing over the long term.Notably, there have been some recent efforts to onshore manufacturing in a few key sectors.For example, the U.S. government has stressed the importance of American-made semiconductor chips, after pandemic delays in Taiwan put major strain on a wide range of industries. The government introduced the CHIPS Act, which will help set up two semiconductor chip manufacturing hubs by 2030, among other things.