Visitors chant ‘chor, chor’ as Imran Khan visits Baba Farid’s shrine

While some slammed Imran Khan, there were PTI supporters as well who welcomed him and chanted slogans in his support

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan had to face embarrassment when people chanted “chor, chor” when he visited the shrine of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar Wednesday.

The slogans were a reaction to a damning verdict against the PTI given by the Election Commission on Tuesday, ruling that the party received “prohibited” funding and the chairman submitted a false affidavit in this regard.

While some people slammed the PTI chairman, there were PTI supporters as well who welcomed him and chanted slogans in his support.

Imran was informed that there was a huge rush inside the shrine. He said he did not want to inconvenience anyone.

Later, he offered Fateha at the "Bahishti Darwaza".

PTI leader Dewan Azmat Syed Muhammad Chishti performed "Dastarbandi" of Imran Khan. A large number of PTI workers also reached the shrine where the security was beefed up to ensure law and order during the high-profile visit.
While some slammed Imran Khan, there were PTI supporters as well who welcomed him and chanted slogans in his support

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan had to face embarrassment when people chanted “chor, chor” when he visited the shrine of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar Wednesday.

The slogans were a reaction to a damning verdict against the PTI given by the Election Commission on Tuesday, ruling that the party received “prohibited” funding and the chairman submitted a false affidavit in this regard.

While some people slammed the PTI chairman, there were PTI supporters as well who welcomed him and chanted slogans in his support.

Imran was informed that there was a huge rush inside the shrine. He said he did not want to inconvenience anyone.

Later, he offered Fateha at the "Bahishti Darwaza".

PTI leader Dewan Azmat Syed Muhammad Chishti performed "Dastarbandi" of Imran Khan. A large number of PTI workers also reached the shrine where the security was beefed up to ensure law and order during the high-profile visit.
Have some shame, Must u fall so low now. Thousand clips of same video on Social Media and nowhere in any of them does anyone call anyone chor. Infact quite the opposite.
 

