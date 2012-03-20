Visiting the MOST AIR POLLUTED CITY in the World (Dust Hell)

I'm in the most air polluted city on the planet; Lahore, which is in Pakistan. (That's according to American Air Quality Index reports and the data changes every year) Air pollution is such a big problem here that in 2018, 135,000 people have lost their lives due to this reason alone, and about 100,000 people continue to lose their lives every year. There is also a fog session because of air pollution. Air pollution steals 5 years from people's average life span.Lahore city, which is also a great example of environmental pollution, is a great indicator of the damage that humans cause to nature. Let's start exploring the most polluted city in the world.