What's new

Visiting the MOST AIR POLLUTED CITY in the World (Dust Hell)

Metal 0-1

Metal 0-1

FULL MEMBER
Aug 14, 2016
1,445
7
1,674
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I'm in the most air polluted city on the planet; Lahore, which is in Pakistan. (That's according to American Air Quality Index reports and the data changes every year) Air pollution is such a big problem here that in 2018, 135,000 people have lost their lives due to this reason alone, and about 100,000 people continue to lose their lives every year. There is also a fog session because of air pollution. Air pollution steals 5 years from people's average life span.

Lahore city, which is also a great example of environmental pollution, is a great indicator of the damage that humans cause to nature. Let's start exploring the most polluted city in the world.

Visiting the MOST AIR POLLUTED CITY in the World (Dust Hell) - YouTube
 
VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
40,888
55
34,800
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Metal 0-1 said:
Air pollution is such a big problem here that in 2018, 135,000 people have lost their lives due to this reason alone, and about 100,000 people continue to lose their lives every year.
Click to expand...
How have these figures been calculated, please?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
14K
PDF
PDF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom