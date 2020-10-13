Visiting Mishmi (Deng) tribe sitting on China India border and ask them how they think of India, there are 1000 of them live in China, 50,000 in India occupied south Tibet.The Deng guy in the video tells the vlogger that his ethnicity on the Chinese ID card says "unindentified" so sometime when he travels to other parts of China people may think he is using a fake ID card. Because they have only 1000 people, Chinese government doesn't recognize them are a seperate ethnic group in China and now Deng people try to use social media to let more people know about their people and get the official recognition by the government of their seperate of distinct ethnicity.As for Deng people living in India, the guy in the video says they like how Deng people in India side preserve the Deng culture due to their much larger population, they perserve nicely about their national costumes, traditional songs and handcraft making, but Deng people on the other side envy the standard of living that Chinese Deng people enjoy, cause Deng people in China enjoy a way way way.... higher standard of living.In the end the guy talks about the houses in this tribe village, all those house are newly built with the government subsidies, the house subsidy standard is around $20,000 US dollars per house.