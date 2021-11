According to Reliable source of POP3, Naval Warships new Order for Chinese Shipyards (to be Completed in 2021-2025 period):1. 3 Aircraft Carrier Fleet (So bring the total of Chinese Aircraft Carrier to 6 Unit)2. 1 Type 076 Medium Carrier3. 5 Type 075 LHD (So bring the total of Chinese LHD to 8 Unit)4. 8 Type 071 LPD (bring the total of Chinese LPD to 16)5. 8 Type 055 Cruiser (bring the total of Chinese Cruiser to 16)6. 10 Type 052D/DL Destroyer (bring the total of Chinese Type 052D/DL Destroyer to 35)7. 22 Type 054A ASW Frigate (bring the total of Chinese Type 054A to 52)8. Unknown numbers of Next-Gen Frigate (057), SSN (093B & 095), SSBN (094A & 096), SSK (039C), and others Warships