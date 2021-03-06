beijingwalker
Nov 4, 2011
Visiting a Typical Polyandry Family In Tibet. Really?Is It Even Allowed Anywhere In China..
Tashi Delek from beautiful Kangding City! Today, I would like to show you my experience in Kangding, the city famous for the love song, Kangding Love Song. https://www.tibettravel.org/ First, I visited Paoma Mountain, which was mentioned in the Kangding Love Song. Paoma Mountain is about 8.8km away from Kangding city. You can take a cable car up the mountain. There is a small monastery with 3 monks living there. It’s a monastery of the Gelugpa sect of Tibetan Buddhism. Also, there is a horse racing area not far from the monastery. Kangding is a major habitation for Khampa Tibetans, who are good at horsing racing, singing, and dancing. If you visit here during festivals, you can enjoy an exciting Tibetan horse racing game. After that, I kept driving to Xinduqiao, the Paradise for photographers on G318 Sichuan Tibet Highway. Here you can enjoy the splendid views of Tibetan villages scattered around the mountain valleys with the holy Mount Gongga as the background. Mount Gongga, also called Minya Konka in Tibetan, is the highest mountain in Sichuan province at 7,556 meters above sea level and is praised as the King of Mountains in the Sichuan region. Why I said this was a beautiful day was not only because of the amazing natural landscapes on the way but also because I got closer and closer to Lhasa, my hometown. Once I crossed Zheduo Mountain (4,962 meters) on the way from Kangding to Yajiang, I got rid of the ’low altitude sickness’. Interesting, right? For normal people who live outside the plateau, they will feel headache and get high altitude sickness while entering Tibet. However, for our Tibetans, who live in the Tibet plateau for a long time, when we get to places at a lower altitude, like Chengdu (only 500 meters above sea level), we will feel uncomfortable, too. So I didn’t get “low altitude sickness” any longer after I had crossed the Zheduo Mountain from east to west. I entered the real Tibetan area, the eastern part of the Tibetan Plateau. Great! The wonderful day ended up at the Buzhu Three Sisters Guesthouse in Yajiang County. It is a very popular guesthouse among overland travelers and cyclists who travel along the G318 highway to Lhasa. You can enjoy real cost-effective accommodation and meal services in this traditional Tibetan guesthouse. What more special is that you can learn the unique Tibetan wedding custom here. The owner’s family is a typical polyandry family, which means the sister has one mother and two fathers. In Shigatse, we also have the same custom like this.