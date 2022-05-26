What's new

Visit Xinjiang's youngest city, built in November 2019, in the middle of the the world 2nd biggest desert

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
46,214
-5
90,280
Country
China
Location
China
Visit Xinjiang's youngest city, built in November 2019, in the middle of the the world 2nd biggest desert

This place used to be a no life zone in the middle of a desert, Chinese government decided to build a new settlement here in November 2019, since then a new city started to spring up, the surrounding desert now had been turned into fertile farmlands with modern technology

 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
46,214
-5
90,280
Country
China
Location
China
In the video it says that the government had already moved 40,000 people to this new city and more may still come in the future, it could soon become a proper city in the near future.
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Taiwan TV： How mainland engineers and workers build highways in the middle do the world 2nd biggest desert, ‘’The sea of death"
Replies
12
Views
228
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
How China is Reforesting the Gobi Desert into Forest - The Great Green Wall
Replies
8
Views
508
etylo
E
beijingwalker
Future Factory: Explore World's BIGGEST Solar Energy Farm in China's desert
Replies
2
Views
426
Song Hong
Song Hong
beijingwalker
China digging world's longest tunnel in XJ desert hit a wall - of gushing water,volume as all five Great Lakes in North America combined
Replies
4
Views
687
Ali_Baba
Ali_Baba
beijingwalker
Night walk in "China's Largest Desert Ghost Town" ORDOS, Inner Mongolia, N. China
Replies
3
Views
425
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom