beijingwalker
- Nov 4, 2011
Visit Xinjiang's youngest city, built in November 2019, in the middle of the the world 2nd biggest desert
This place used to be a no life zone in the middle of a desert, Chinese government decided to build a new settlement here in November 2019, since then a new city started to spring up, the surrounding desert now had been turned into fertile farmlands with modern technology
