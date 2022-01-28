What's new

Visit old village sitting on China-Myanmar border, local guide tells the sad story why most local villagers chose Myamar citizenship over China's

Visit old village sitting on China-Myamar border, local guide tells the sad story why most villagers chose Myanmar citizenship over China's

Local guide told the visitors that when China and Myanmare negotiated over the demarcation of the border in the 1950's, local villagers had to make a painful choice, even they are the same people, all locals in this region are ethnic Thais, many villagers are related with each other or from the same families.

Government officials from both countries went to every house and village and asked them to pick sides and citizenship, different villages can choose to join which country and villagers citizenship.

The local guide lamented that back then China was so poor and Myanmar was much better, so most villagers chose citizenship of Myanmar.

When asked about why every house hangs Chinese national flag, the guide replied that different warlords in Myanmar always fight wars very close to the Chinese border, their bombs occasionally landed inside China, locals hang Chinese flags to tell them here is China, they do it to avoid being shelled by bombs across the border.

 
