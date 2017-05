Addressing a rally here, he said that such people are unaware of the “culture of Pakistan”, a culture where the elderly and women are respected.“They spew out anything without thinking. This is why people are gradually ceasing to support them,” he said.The prime minister said that the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) does not believe in the politics of bad language against its opponents and is instead committed to serve them.The government has launched various power projects to overcome the loadshedding issue it inherited from the previous governments, PM Nawaz said.He said that the government has introduced projects in all four provinces to give the people equal share in the development projects.The prime minister added that the backbone of terrorists has been broken and the law and order situation in the country has significantly.He said the government has taken numerous steps to improve the welfare of people. He said government passed on the benefit of reduction in oil prices to the people and the price of electricity has significantly been reduced, bringing it down from 18 rupees to 5.25 rupees per unit."Similarly, the price of urea has been brought down from 4000 rupees to 2500 rupees per bag to facilitate the farming community", he added.The prime minister said his government has launched projects in all four provinces to give the people equal share in the development projects.Nawaz Sharif announced to link Chichawatni directly with the motorway. He also announced to establish a campus of veterinary university in Chichawatni.