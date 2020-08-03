Visit Kashmir - An Honest Make in Indian Ad

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by xyx007, Aug 3, 2020 at 5:52 PM.
I read an article on BBC - I sh*t you not - extolling the virtues of an outdoor education amidst breathtaking scenery during lockdown. What a complete joke Hindustan is, they literally sell the siege and shutdown of online services as some wonderful opportunity for outdoor education for children, rather than admitting that their internet warfare simply prohibits accessibility to high quality online learning that students so desperately need.
Here, see for yourself. Indians think people actually believe this crap!
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-india-53590847
bad propaganda. China is not doing good on propaganda, India seems failed too.
I absolutely loved how accurate the video is....well choreographed. It needs to be played on large LED screens of London, New York, and other cities every time Narendra Modi visits the US/UK
They should be marketing it to MILLIONS of views on the upcoming Black day. But Pakistani content creators just aren't able to generate that kind of traffic.
To fight the BJP misinformation cell, you need to ramp up on a much higher scale.
But a great initiative...and I welcome the cryptic messaging format
And BBC is helping propagate this propaganda.
Dirty Indian cu.ts - raping Muslim women - scum - look forward to the day
Great
Now enjoy the reality and apply for Indian visa if you want to visit J&K.