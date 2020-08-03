/ Register

  Monday, August 3, 2020

Visit Kashmir - An Honest Make in Indian Ad

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by xyx007, Aug 3, 2020 at 5:52 PM.

  Aug 3, 2020 at 5:52 PM #1
    xyx007

    xyx007 FULL MEMBER

    • Thanks Thanks x 9
  Aug 3, 2020 at 6:03 PM #2
    masterchief_mirza

    masterchief_mirza SENIOR MEMBER

    I read an article on BBC - I sh*t you not - extolling the virtues of an outdoor education amidst breathtaking scenery during lockdown. What a complete joke Hindustan is, they literally sell the siege and shutdown of online services as some wonderful opportunity for outdoor education for children, rather than admitting that their internet warfare simply prohibits accessibility to high quality online learning that students so desperately need.

    Here, see for yourself. Indians think people actually believe this crap!

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-india-53590847
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 7
  Aug 3, 2020 at 6:18 PM #3
    vi-va

    vi-va SENIOR MEMBER

    bad propaganda. China is not doing good on propaganda, India seems failed too.
     
  Aug 3, 2020 at 6:22 PM #4
    Shantanu_Left

    Shantanu_Left FULL MEMBER

    I absolutely loved how accurate the video is....well choreographed. It needs to be played on large LED screens of London, New York, and other cities every time Narendra Modi visits the US/UK
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Aug 3, 2020 at 6:26 PM #5
    Shantanu_Left

    Shantanu_Left FULL MEMBER

    They should be marketing it to MILLIONS of views on the upcoming Black day. But Pakistani content creators just aren't able to generate that kind of traffic.

    To fight the BJP misinformation cell, you need to ramp up on a much higher scale.

    But a great initiative...and I welcome the cryptic messaging format
     
  Aug 3, 2020 at 7:00 PM #6
    Ace of Spades

    Ace of Spades FULL MEMBER

    And BBC is helping propagate this propaganda.
     
  Aug 3, 2020 at 7:00 PM #7
    Unite & Defend

    Unite & Defend FULL MEMBER

    Dirty Indian cu.ts - raping Muslim women - scum - look forward to the day
     
  Aug 3, 2020 at 7:08 PM #8
    Vikram1

    Vikram1 FULL MEMBER

    Great

    Now enjoy the reality and apply for Indian visa if you want to visit J&K.
     
  1. Baba_Yaga