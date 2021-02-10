Visit an ethnic minority elementary school in the mountains in a remote, once deeply improvished regions in SW China

Visit an ethnic minority elementary school in the mountains in a remote, once deeply improvished regions in SW ChinaPoverty alleviation in China is more than providing houses, jobs & health care for impoverished people. One main task is ensuring the younger generations have access to better education, so they'll have the tool to keep improving their life. I visited one of those upgraded schools in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Those kids used to live in remote mountains, far away from schools that have limited resources. But now they are able to study in a much better school.