Visa-free travel for Turks in the works: Libya

Initiatives starting to open embassy in Turkish capital Ankara, consulate in Benghazi, says Libya's prime minister
ANKARA
Libya will work to enable visa-free visits for Turkish nationals, the prime minister of Libya's Government of National Unity said in the Turkish capital on Tuesday.
"We will immediately start procedures for the complete abolition of visa (requirements) and begin the necessary initiatives to launch an embassy in the capital Ankara and a consulate in the northeastern city of Benghazi," Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh told a Turkey-Libya hybrid round table meeting.
Speaking on the last day of a two-day official visit, Dbeibeh pledged full support for the Turkish private sector doing more business in Libya.
"We want the Turkish and Libyan private sectors to interact and even merge," Dbeibeh said, adding:
"We will do whatever it takes to make it easier for you to do business with Libyan businesses in various sectors."
Saying that the Government of National Unity is rebuilding Libya after a rocky period for the country, Dbeibeh added: "We hope to remobilize this progress again, which will contribute positively to the lives of our citizens."
Turkish business back in Libya
Dbeibeh highlighted that Libya’s various agreements with Turkey will help the government fulfill the needs of Libyans.
"One of the priorities of our government is to restart all interrupted projects and remove the hurdles blocking them," he stressed.
Pointing to the size of Turkish investments in Libya, Dbeibeh invited businesses to the country to complete existing projects and undertake new ones.
"I can invite all companies doing business in Libya: we will solve all your financial problems and none of your rights will be lost," Dbeibeh stressed, adding that the government respects and recognizes all agreements signed in the past.
Touting a possible free trade pact between Turkey and Libya, he stressed the importance of reaching such a deal.
The meeting was organized as part of the Turkey-Libya High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, which was held on Monday.
On Monday, after talks with high-level Libyan officials, Turkish leaders stressed continued bilateral cooperation as well as the return of Turkish businesses to Libya as the country regains stability.
Libya fell into chaos and civil war following the 2011 ouster of strongman Muammar Gaddafi.
Turkey has long supported the efforts of the Government of National Unity to bring the country together.
On Feb. 5, Libyan delegates elected Dbeibeh the country’s new prime minister and Mohammad Menfi to head a three-member Presidential Council.
Turkey-Libya ties based on mutual benefit, gains
For his part, Turkish Deputy Trade Minister Sezai Ucarmak told the meeting that bilateral commercial and economic ties will move forward through efforts and work on both sides.
Stressing that the contracting sector is an important aspect of the economic ties between Turkey and Libya, Ucarmak said they are taking shape with the help of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed last August.
"Libyans are one of the peoples Turkey loves unconditionally. This should be known," he said.
Ucarmak stressed that the pact aims to lay the groundwork for resolving ongoing issues, so the two sides should adhere to the process in order to make progress.
Turkish companies have applied to Libyan administrations in line with the pact and are awaiting a response, Ucarmak said, calling for government support.
"We expect our companies to start meeting on the principle of goodwill and to conclude them with a solution-oriented approach," he noted.
Saying that the future of Turkey-Libya commercial and economic ties is very bright, Ucarmak said this year the bilateral trade volume grew 20%.
"All of our relations with Libya are based on mutual benefit and mutual gain," he stressed.
'Turkey will back Libya's economic development'
During reconstruction process, Turkish-Libyan cooperation in all fields to continue, says Turkish trade minister
Aysu Bicer |12.04.2021
ANKARA
Turkey will continue to back Libya's economic development efforts with its all resources, said the Turkish trade minister on Monday.
"During Libya’s reconstruction process, our cooperation for investment and technical cooperation in all fields from industry to infrastructure and superstructure investments, from health to energy, from education to banking will continue," Ruhsar Pekcan said in a statement following a meeting with her Libyan counterparts, part of a high-level delegation paying an official visit to the capital Ankara.
"Turkey is ready to take responsibility in these areas," she said, adding that it is important to draw up a roadmap to accelerate bilateral economic and commercial ties.
"I think that in the upcoming period, we will determine the fields of cooperation together through dialogue and move forward on this ground," she stressed.
Pekcan noted that in 2013 the trade volume between Turkey and Libya was $3.6 billion, adding that Turkey will be happy to see it reach these levels again.
Construction sector
The construction sector is one of the most important elements of economic and commercial ties between Turkey and Libya, she also pointed out.
Solving problems arising from the past will help both Libya and Turkish companies look to the future with hope, she said.
"Our companies will be back to work within the framework of certain projects, taking into account the needs and security conditions of Libya, and starting new projects to meet Libya's needs, stability in Libya," she added.
Libya's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political unity are the cornerstones of Turkey's stance on Libya, she concluded.
Libya fell into chaos and civil war following the 2011 ouster of strongman Muammar Gaddafi.
Turkey has supported the efforts of the Government of National Unity to bring the country together.
On Feb. 5, Libyan delegates elected Mohammad Menfi to head a three-member Presidential Council and Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh the new prime minister.
Elections in the North African country are set for December.
Relation between Libya and Turkey maintain its nearly perfect level. Economic relations between the two countries are expected to reach the pre-2011 level in a very short time, with the support of Turkish businessmen for the development of Libya and with Libyan Goverment's the help such as Visa facilities and incentive programs.
