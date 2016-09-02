Visa-free travel for Turks in the works: Libya

HalfMoon said: France & Egypt have badly lost the Libyan war to Turkey.



In the letter sent by the so-called Naval Forces Command of Haftar to the Benghazi Port and Maritime Transport Administration last month, it was stated that "We have no objection to the entry of commercial ships carrying Turkish flags into your ports in accordance with the procedures and legal regulations followed in this regard."



There is no problem with commercial relations at the moment. The Government of National Unity doing its job with great success. Inshallah, by successfully completing the elections at the end of the year, a permanent peace environment will be established in Libya. Mate, you are following Libya developments from too behind?

Not exactly, both sides agreed to form a government nobody took control of the East.Is there anything to ensure that the Eastern Libyans have any power at all considering their population is so small compared to Western Libyans?If they have no power the agreement won't last, Libya is not like other countries it is far too tribal for one side to rule. I have heard of this news but not following Libya too closely to be honest.