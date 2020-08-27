Virus won’t derail Bangladesh's rising potential growth A sustained pickup in Bangladesh's growth potential before Covid-19 struck gave the economy more resilience to cope with the shock. We expect growth to stage a V-shaped rebound in the year through June 2021 from this year's slump as it returns to its pre-crisis trend. Pent-up demand and a...

Abhishek Gupta, Bloomberg21 September, 2020, 08:55 pmLast modified: 21 September, 2020, 09:41 pmA sustained pickup in Bangladesh's growth potential before Covid-19 struck gave the economy more resilience to cope with the shock. We expect growth to stage a V-shaped rebound in the year through June 2021 from this year's slump as it returns to its pre-crisis trend.Pent-up demand and a favorable base effect are likely to support a post-pandemic pickup in growth. The pace of expansion should accelerate in tandem with potential growth to 7.5% by 2026, up from 6.7% prior to the pandemic, according to Bloomberg Economics' projections. We do not see any long-term scarring on the economy from the virus blow under our baseline scenario.Source: Bloomberg EconomicsSource: Bloomberg EconomicsBangladesh Insights: Virus Won't Derail Potential Growth Rise (1)A strong export performance expanded employment opportunities for the vast population, spurred rapid investment and lifted productivity over the last decade. We expect these factors to drive the economy's growth potential upward over the long term.Virus Is Short-Term Setback, Growth Momentum to PrevailSource: Bloomberg Economics, IMFSource: Bloomberg Economics, IMFOver the longer term, the economy faces significant downside risks from automation in the garment industry, which poses a severe threat to unskilled labor. In addition, the pandemic has also created near-term external risks -- an expanded current account deficit due to a hit to worker remittances and damage to its garment industry, which accounts for nearly 80% of total exports. If these stall productivity growth, the economy could stagnate.The country's stable debt profile has allowed it to secure sufficient financial assistance from multilateral agencies to bridge its near-term external funding gap. Our base case projections assume that Sheikh Hasina's government makes more headway on social development indicators, women empowerment, regional transport connectivity, and further refinement of a newly introduced VAT taxation system to increase low tax revenue collections. Increasing the pace of structural reforms to improve the ease of doing business could provide further upside.Long-Term Growth to 2050We use an augmented version of the Solow-Swan growth model for our long-term growth projections. These essentially break down potential growth into contributions by labor, human capital, capital stock and total factor productivity growth.A sharp rise in productivity on account of technological catch-up, improvement in human development and sustained investment growth are projected to lift the economy's potential growth. The contribution from labor and human capital growth is projected to drop.Bangladesh Potential Growth ComponentsSource: Bloomberg EconomicsSource: Bloomberg EconomicsAbhishek Gupta covers India for Bloomberg Economics in Mumbai. He previously worked as an economist at DSP Merrill Lynch and as a research analyst at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, India's premier macro/finance think tank.Disclaimer: This article first appeared on bloomberg.com, and is published by special syndication arrangement.