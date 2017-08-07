What's new

‘Virus’ never allowed elected PMs to finish tenures: Nawaz Sharif

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Updated August 07, 2017

ISLAMABAD: Nawaz Sharif sees a “virus” in the country’s system that does not allow elected prime ministers to complete their tenures.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office-bearers and workers from Rawalpindi at Punjab House on Sunday, the ousted premier regretted that on an average an elected prime minister had served the country only for one-and-a-half years, whereas a dictator’s rule averaged nine years.

Mr Sharif said they all needed to trace the fault in the system so that the country could be put on the right track.

According to a participant of the meeting, the former prime minister expressed concern over “selective accountability” of his family and said he was happy over the fact that he had not been disqualified on charges of corruption or for receiving kickbacks.


He said no evidence of corruption could be found against him despite a thorough investigation into his father’s company.

Mr Sharif once again said he had been disqualified because he had not “received salary from the company owned by my son”.

The daughter of the ousted prime minister, Maryam Nawaz, posted two video clips of her father’s Sunday meeting with the party members on her Twitter account, showing charged PML-N members chanting slogans “Wazir-i-Azam Nawaz Sharif, Hai Quaid Hamara Nawaz Sharif (our leader Nawaz Sharif) and Dekho Dekho Kaun Aaya Sher Aaya (Look who is coming, lion is coming)”.

Former minister Pervez Rashid, newly-elected Senator Asif Kirmani, Senator Chaudhry Tanveer and Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, were also present at the meeting.

Mr Sharif had returned to Islamabad on Saturday morning from Murree, where he had been staying with his family after vacating the PM House on July 30.

The PML-N has already announced that Mr Sharif will travel to Lahore via the GT Road on Wednesday (Aug 9). Sources said Mr Sharif had discussed the plan with some of his close aides during an informal meeting on Sunday.

Talking informally to reporters on Saturday, Mr Sharif had said that although he had a lot to say on the circumstances surrounding his ouster, he wished to remain silent for now. Taking exception to the recent remarks of former military ruler retired Gen Pervez Musharraf in an interview to BBC, Mr Sharif had challenged him to return to the country and face the public.

In the interview, Gen Musharraf claimed that dictators had served the country better than the civilians and asked whether the courts could ever hold a dictator accountable for his actions.

Published in Dawn, August 7th, 2017

https://www.dawn.com/news/1350086/virus-never-allowed-elected-pms-to-finish-tenures-nawaz-sharif

I believe the esteemed ousted prime minister is confusing the corruption-virus with the antibiotic-justice.

For a thief, the cop is always unjust.
 
leg pulling is our national game, the possible future PM start feeling heat before he get elected. Imran roasted Nawaz even before 2013, Imran will be busy with answering about tyrian and sitawhite before 2018 elections,

 
When Army own a country then you don't get democracy but autocracy and that's how army operates.
 
i am a PTI supporter and dont care about if IK have affairs in the past as long as he is not financially corrupt. but you and we all know we have 62, 63 in constitution and then we have sitawhite case.. IK can never be PM in such scenario, i want IK to win election and make Asad Umar PM of Pakistan and push his agenda of New Pakistan via him..
 
Abay Jemmima ke ghar ka sweeper bhi Abid Sher Ali se ziada qualified or tamiz ka insaan hoga :bunny:

I have no issue with Asad Umar as PM but the point here is that 62 and 63 is there to counter financial corruption, if ur gonna apply 62 63 on previous love affairs of the politicians trust me there wud be very few left to contest the polls, plus the court ruling on sita white case was not in Pakistan and it was one sided trial, imran didn't attended the trial but having said that if IK wins the election and he nominates Asad Umar as PM i would accept that with open arms.
 
Look who's talking biggest virus is himself Godfather and Gaddari who are looting the country all over.
 
If you guys aren't here nobody would be mocking you. It is your obsession with Pakistan that is the root of all problems.
 

