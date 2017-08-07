‘Virus’ never allowed elected PMs to finish tenures: Nawaz Sharif

Amulet said: Then why you are still single.





Jemmima Hai na, Click to expand...

KN-1 said: i am a PTI supporter and dont care about if IK have affairs in the past as long as he is not financially corrupt. but you and we all know we have 62, 63 in constitution and then we have sitawhite case.. IK can never be PM in such scenario, i want IK to win election and make Asad Umar PM of Pakistan and push his agenda of New Pakistan via him.. Click to expand...

Abay Jemmima ke ghar ka sweeper bhi Abid Sher Ali se ziada qualified or tamiz ka insaan hogaI have no issue with Asad Umar as PM but the point here is that 62 and 63 is there to counter financial corruption, if ur gonna apply 62 63 on previous love affairs of the politicians trust me there wud be very few left to contest the polls, plus the court ruling on sita white case was not in Pakistan and it was one sided trial, imran didn't attended the trial but having said that if IK wins the election and he nominates Asad Umar as PM i would accept that with open arms.