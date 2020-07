Virtual meeting hints at new regional alignments

China, Pakistan Afghanistan, Nepal discuss Covid-19 situation with focus on economic recovery

July 27, 2020

China, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nepal

with focus on economic recovery by boosting cooperation, in a move being seen against the backdrop of new regional alignments.

India’s relationship with its neighbours has seen a dip in recent months. Pakistan is its known rival but New Delhi’s ties with Nepal, Bangladesh and Iran have suffered major blows. China is the common factor behind this shift.