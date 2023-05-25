Hamartia Antidote
Virgin Galactic attempts final test flight before beginning ticketed space trips
It's a crucial moment for Virgin Galactic, which has suffered repeated setbacks, several disasters and years of delays in developing its spaceflight system.
Aircraft VMS EVE carries with spacecraft VSS Unity during a flight test.
- Virgin Galactic is preparing to launch its first spaceflight in nearly two years on Thursday.
- Called Unity 25, the mission represents the company’s fifth spaceflight to date and is the first since launching founder Sir Richard Branson to the edge of space.
- It’s a crucial moment in the history of Virgin Galactic, which has suffered repeated setbacks, several disasters and years of delays in developing its spaceflight system.