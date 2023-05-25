What's new

Virgin Galactic attempts final test flight before beginning ticketed space trips

www.cnbc.com

Virgin Galactic attempts final test flight before beginning ticketed space trips

It's a crucial moment for Virgin Galactic, which has suffered repeated setbacks, several disasters and years of delays in developing its spaceflight system.
www.cnbc.com www.cnbc.com

Aircraft VMS EVE carries with spacecraft VSS Unity during a flight test.

Aircraft VMS EVE carries with spacecraft VSS Unity during a flight test.
  • Virgin Galactic is preparing to launch its first spaceflight in nearly two years on Thursday.
  • Called Unity 25, the mission represents the company’s fifth spaceflight to date and is the first since launching founder Sir Richard Branson to the edge of space.
  • It’s a crucial moment in the history of Virgin Galactic, which has suffered repeated setbacks, several disasters and years of delays in developing its spaceflight system.

 

