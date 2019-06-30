What's new

Virgin Atlantic Launches First-Ever Pakistan Routes to Fill Void

Hiraa

Hiraa

FULL MEMBER
Oct 19, 2016
1,233
0
2,309
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd. announced its first new routes since the start of the coronavirus crisis, saying it will serve Pakistan for the first time after bans on the Asian nation’s flag carrier created a gap in the market.



Virgin will serve Pakistan’s capital Islamabad from both London Heathrow and Manchester airports, as well as Lahore -- the country’s second-largest largest city -- from Heathrow alone, it said in a statement Thursday.



The move comes after the carrier founded and controlled by billionaire Richard Branson won creditor backing this week for a 1.2 billion-pound ($1.6 billion) rescue plan. It said the new flights are viable because the market mostly comprises trips to visit friends and family fueled by the large number of people of Pakistani origin living in the U.K., bolstered by the curbs on Pakistan International Airlines after a crash earlier this year.


The European Union’s air-safety regulator barred PIA from flying into the bloc for six months from July 1 after one of the carrier’s Airbus SE A320 jets crashed in Karachi on May 22 following a botched landing attempt, killing almost 100 people. The ban also applies to the U.K. and could be extended.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
H Virgin Atlantic to operate direct flights to Pakistan from December Pakistan Economy 1
Imran Khan Virgin Atlantic will start flights for Pakistan from December Pakistan Economy 1
onebyone Virgin Atlantic Airways airplanes brought back protective materials from China, World Affairs 1
rott Virgin’s rocket launch fails — up next: SpaceX! Americas 3
Aspen Virgin Orbit to attempt its first rocket launch from a 747 aircraft this weekend Technology & Science 0
Hamartia Antidote Virgin Galactic : SpaceShipTwo Completes First Flight From Spaceport America Americas 2
beijingwalker Virgin Australia eyed by three Chinese airlines for rescue deal World Affairs 7
Hamartia Antidote [Age 18 and over only] Scarlet Lady ready for Virgin Voyages debut in Miami Americas 3
B Bangladesh to remove the word 'virgin' from Muslim marriage certificates Bangladesh Defence Forum 31
Zibago Chad Shaheen vs the virgin Afghan team Members Club 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top