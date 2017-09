India cricket team captain Virat Kohli seems to believe in practising what he preaches. According to reports in CNN IBN, Kohli turned down a multi-crore soft drink endorsement as he doesn't consume aerated drinks. The brand that he has dumped is Pepsi."If I myself won't consume such things, I won't urge others to consume it, just because I am getting money out of it. When I started my fitness turnaround, it was more of a lifestyle thing initially. If something goes away from that, I would not want to be a part of that or be promoting that. Things that I've endorsed in the past, I won't take names, but something that I feel that I don't connect to anymore," Kohli told CNN-IBN.According to The Hindu, Kohli had once said, "I first convince myself I can do it and only then ask my teammates to go for it."