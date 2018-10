Few days ago I was watching higlihights of 1996 WC, where the commentators (Tony Grieg I think) referred to Sachin as the Greatest batsman in the world currently. He was 22 years old back then, by the time Sachin reached Kohli's age he was already a legend. Sadly Indian team is now completely depended on Kolhli just like they did on Sachin during the 90s.

Click to expand...