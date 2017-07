The resignation of Anil kumble has made this arrogant virat villain in the eyes of many indians..I never had a good opinion of this fellow...the way ravi shastri is brought back into the team by hatching a conspiracy against kumble is painful..Virat Kohli will go down as the most heinous ,wicked and evil captain and player in the history of cricket.

He will not be remembered for his game but for his bad attitude and arrogance.

