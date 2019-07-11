What's new

Viral Video Of Chinese tourists enjoying boat rides in Pangong Lake Ladakh || China || September2020

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
32,404
1
60,270
Country
China
Location
China
China throws open Pangong Tso Lake for international tourists amid border tensions with India

06 SEPTEMBER 2020 | ENGLISH | GENERAL AUDIENCE

After facing pushback from the Indian army at the Line of Actual Control, China has now resorted to newer strategies to make their side stronger. China has now thrown open the Pangong Tso Lake to international tourists and domestic tourists as well.

The move comes just days after India asked China not to escalate matters at the Line of Actual Control. A recent meeting took place wherein India’s Defence Minister met Chinese counterpart in Moscow, to discuss the India-China border standoff.

The videos of opening Pangong Tso Lake to the international tourists on the Chinese side are being disseminated by China itself.

www.timesnownews.com

