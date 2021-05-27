Viral video of a woman being gang-raped not related to the Jodhpur suicide case of Nagaland girl. Details

The Jodhpur suicide case

What was in the viral video?

The reality of the video

Viral video showing brutal gang rape is not related to the Jodhpur suicide case. Details Police officials and government sources have confirmed that the viral video is an unrelated incident. The victim in the video is not the late Lovi Sumi, a woman from Nagaland working in Jodhpur, who had recently committed suicide.