VIRAL: This woman was doing her workout dance routine while Myanmar’s military coup was in progress behind her back

A woman video recorded her aerobics class without realizing that a military coup was taking place right behind her in Myanmar.



A woman named Khing Hnin Wai went viral after a



Video real or fake?

Hnin Wai, according to her Facebook profile’s bio, is a Physical Education Teacher, who works for the Ministry of Education of Burma.



The video has gone viral on different social media platforms and has so far gained more than 27 thousand reactions on her



Several users on social media questioned the authenticity of the video. Some users claimed it was shot with a Croma background (green background) as the woman’s shadow in the video is not appearing on the street just behind her.



“Why does this feel like a setup video to me? It’s such a weird place to shoot a fitness video, the background’s only good if there’s no cars, otherwise it’s much too busy & would never be chosen as a shoot location. Unless…it was chosen on purpose to have video of the coup?” one user wrote.



Some users asked, why the woman wore the mask during the aerobics exercise – that too when there was no one around her.



We are not certain if it’s a fake (edited) or real video, but according to her Facebook profile, she often posts her aerobics videos, that are publicly available to watch at the same location.



There should be a meme on this young lady.There's nothing like training in a warm and humid country. The energy, little need to warm up etc.